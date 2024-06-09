Health

Ministry requires localities to enhance food safety control

SGGP

The Ministry of Health on June 8 sent a document requiring the People's Committees of provinces and cities nationwide to strengthen food safety inspection and supervision.

The Ministry of Health has required the People's Committees of provinces and cities nationwide to strengthen food safety inspection and supervision. (Photo: SGGP)

The units have been requested to strictly handle and suspend operations of establishments that do not meet food safety requirements.

The inspections focus on food processing facilities, street food vendors, beverage companies, food and drink services, ice manufacturers, and catering services; monitoring the food safety and quality provided by charitable organizations or individuals to prevent the risk of food contamination and spoilage.

The Ministry of Health also suggests localities enhance regular and continuous propaganda work on food safety measures in manufacturing, processing, and trading.

As of June 2024, Vietnam reported 36 food poisoning incidents, down four cases compared to the same period in 2023. However, the number of people poisoned saw an increase of more than 1,000.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh

