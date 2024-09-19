Ministry proposes tuition support for students in typhoon-stricken areas

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education and Training sent an official dispatch to people's committees of provinces and cities ordering tuition support for students in areas affected by Typhoon Yagi and floods.

Some schools in the Northern region are damaged severely after the typhoon

The Ministry of Education and Training urged provincial and municipal people's committees to persist in deliberating people’s losses for decisions of tuition aid, waiver of tuition charges for preschoolers and primary pupils as per existing legal stipulations to provide assistance and relief to parents and students, particularly those in regions impacted by storms, floods, and natural calamities.

Also yesterday, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc and the delegation of the Ministry of Education and Training and the Vietnam Education Trade Union arrived in Phu Tho Province encouraged their peers working in the education sector to overcome the damage caused Typhoon Yagi and its aftermath.

The Ministry of Education and Training has recently revised the overview of the harm done to infrastructure, educational devices, and textbooks following the third storm based on reports from 18 out of 26 provinces and cities.

Accordingly, as of September 16, the total damage to facilities and teaching equipment is estimated at VND1,260 billion and 41,564 sets of textbooks were damaged.

The deadly typhoon ravaged Northern provinces, leaving 52 students and three teachers dead plus four missing and 8 students injured.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Van Tung of the Vietnam Education Publishing House reported that initial data indicates approximately 190 textbook titles for students in grades 1 through 12 require supplementation in localities impacted by the recent flood (excluding elective courses for high school students).

The Vietnam Education Publishing House is committed to channeling all its resources towards the immediate production of 10 million textbooks. Combined with the existing inventory, the Publishing House aims to supply approximately 18 million textbooks to the flood-affected regions.

Furthermore, the Vietnam Education Publishing House will arrange for the printing of a substantial quantity of supplementary textbooks to distribute to flood-affected regions, following which a 10 percent discount on the cover price will be implemented.

Simultaneously, a budget allocation will be made to provide a substantial quantity of textbooks to students in severely affected regions.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan