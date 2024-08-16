Ministry of Transport feedbacks on proposal of increasing flights to Con Dao

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has just sent a feedback to residents of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province regarding proposal of strengthening flights to Con Dao Island.

Accordingly, the proposal is under the context of high travel demand, especially during peak periods on summer vacation and festivals.

Following the proposals of residents in the province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, the Ministry of Transport should impose solutions to strengthen the number of flights so that residents and tourists can conveniently travel to the island.

Besides, functional agencies should facilitate supported policies for Con Dao residents to book flight tickets and support a part of the costs of renting a helicopter for emergency cases.

The Ministry of Transport said that due to limitations of infrastructure, Con Dao Airport could only receive aircraft of ATR72 and Embraer E190 instead of large ones such as A320/A321.

At the current time, only Vietnam Airlines’ VASCO is exploiting the route of Con Dao – Ho Chi Minh City with a frequency of 16 round trips a day and Con Dao – Can Tho route with a frequency of five round trips per week by ATR72 after Bamboo Airways stopped exploiting the Hanoi – Con Dao air-route with Embraer aircraft for its re-construction process.

Therefore, the number of airline tickets to and from Con Dao Island will be limited, especially during peak periods.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has checked the ticket sale activity of the national flag carrier to Con Dao Island which has complied with regulations on passenger transport price frames for domestic routes.

In order to strengthen the capacity of exploiting flights to Con Dao Island, the Ministry of Transport and the CAAV have required Vietnam Airlines to reinforce its flight exploitation activities to Con Dao Island and collaborate with other airlines to proactively find appropriate flights in accordance with Con Dao Airport infrastructure, study to build flights exploitation plan to the island.

Recently, the Ministry of Transport has just sent an official letter to the Prime Minister on the plan of investment in Con Dao Airport.

Regarding the support on fees for residents on renting helicopters for emergency cases, the Ministry of Transport said that the ministry does not manage the flight activities by helicopters to Con Dao as they have been operating by Vietnam Helicopters under the Ministry of National Defense.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong