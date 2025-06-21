Additional 160 tons of rice seeds provided to Central localities after storm

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has issued a decision to provide 160 tons of rice seeds to help farmers in Hue City recover from the recent floods, following a previous allocation of 130 tons to farmers in Quang Tri Province.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention this morning announced that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment had approved the distribution of 160 tons of rice seeds from the national reserve to support people in Hue City affected by the aftermath of the recent storm No. 1, internationally named Wutip.

Rice fields in the Central region of Vietnam are completely submerged during the heavy rains caused by storm Wutip. (Photo: PLO)

Specifically, Thua Thien Hue Crop and Livestock Seed Joint Stock Company has been tasked with distributing 100 tons of Khang Dan 18 rice seeds (foundation seed) and 60 tons of Huong Thom 1 rice seeds (foundation seed). The delivery, distribution, and use of these seeds must comply with current regulations.

According to the direction of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Chairperson of the People’s Committee of Hue City is responsible for directing the reception, management, and use of the allocated seeds, ensuring transparency, correct targeting, and timely support for agricultural production following the disaster.

The city authority is also fully accountable for reporting accurate damage statistics and ensuring proper use of the distributed seed supply.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong