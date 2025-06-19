Master plan on protection, promotion of human rights approved

A master plan on implementation of recommendations accepted by Vietnam under the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) took effect on June 17.

(Illustrative photo : SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved a master plan for implementation of recommendations accepted by Vietnam under the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The plan aims to promote the implementation of the Party and State's guidelines and policies on the protection and promotion of human rights; seriously carry out Vietnam's responsibility in implementing the accepted UPR recommendations in particular and Vietnam's international commitments on human rights effectively, bringing about specific and substantive results in the work of ensuring human rights in Vietnam.

It is to raise awareness among authorities at all levels, sectors, and people about the meaning, importance, and value of human rights and the work of protecting and promoting human rights; ensure effective assignment of responsibilities and coordination among relevant agencies in the process of implementing UPR recommendations accepted by Vietnam; and create an overall framework in harmony with the agencies' plans on carrying out UPR recommendations in their respective fields.

The plan also aims to support the process of coordinating, monitoring, supervising, and reporting on the implementation of UPR recommendations, ensuring good results and progress, serving the mid-term reporting and the review process of the fifth cycle at the UNHRC; promoting dialogue, international cooperation and external communication on human rights, and seek support from the international community in the process of implementing UPR recommendations.

The PM requested that the implementation of UPR recommendations be consistent with the guidelines, policies, laws, and priorities of the Party and State on related contents, ensuring feasibility in terms of time and resources. The plan implementation must be economical, effective, linked, and integrated with the implementation of national strategies, national target programs, and socio-economic development programs and plans.

It must be unified and linked with the implementation of international treaties on human rights of which Vietnam is a member.

According to the master plan, Vietnam sets out six main tasks and solutions to ensure the protection and promotion of human rights, including strengthening the rule of law and perfecting laws and institutions on human rights; ensuring economic, social, and cultural rights; ensuring civil and political rights; ensuring the rights of vulnerable groups; strengthening education and raising awareness of human rights; and implementing international commitments on human rights and enhancing international cooperation in this field.

The plan took effect on June 17.

Vietnamplus