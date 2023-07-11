Ministry of Health allocated money for purchasing vaccines

The Government decided that the central budget will continue allocating money for the Ministry of Health to buy expanded vaccination vaccines for all localities nationwide in 2023.

The Government yesterday issued Resolution 98/NQ-CP on allocating the 2023 central budget for the Ministry of Health’s purchase of vaccines for the Expanded Program on Immunization.

The Government assigned the Ministry of Health to guide localities in planning and determining vaccine demand according to each type, necessary vaccine structure, list, and roadmap for receiving each vaccine to ensure an increase om the number of vaccines in the expanded program on immunization throughout the country which will serve as a basis for determining needs and allocating funding for the purchase of vaccines according to the present regulations.

Based on the plan and demand for vaccines in the expanded program on immunization in 2023 and the first 6 months of 2024 of people's committees in cities and provinces, the Ministry of Health will develop a budget estimate to ensure the supply and storage of vaccines for the country’s program in 2023.

The Ministry’s estimate will be sent to the Ministry of Finance before July 15 for submission to competent authorities that will provide additional financial resources from the central budget reserve in 2023 for the Ministry of Health’s implementation.

In July, the Ministry of Health submitted to the Government for promulgation a decree amending Decree No. 104/2016/ND-CP stipulating vaccination activities according to simplified order and procedures.

The Government assigned people's committees in provinces and cities to review and report their needs for many kinds of vaccines in 2023 in the national expanded program on immunization based on the guidance of the Ministry of Health.

Municipal and provincial people’s committees should send their reports to the Ministry of Health before July 12 for synthesis.

Upon the Government's resolution, the Ministry of Health should report on the funding for the purchase of vaccine in the country’s expanded program on immunization in 2023 and the first 6 months of 2024, while the Ministry of Finance will synthesize and submits to the Prime Minister no later than July 20.