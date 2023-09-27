Ministry leader requires construction materials assurance for Ring Road No.3

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan this morning had a working session with the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and provinces of Long An, Binh Duong and Dong Nai on the progress of Ring Road No.3 Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the general report, the site clearance progress in Ho Chi Minh City has reached 94 percent while in Binh Duong Province and Long An Province it reaches 75 percent and 98 percent, respectively. The site clearance progress in Dong Nai Province has only gained 66 percent.

At the working session, Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan required the localities to continue to make more efforts on site clearance to soon complete the set target in 2023 following the Prime Minister’s direction.

Amid the difficulties with material sources, Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan required collaboration between the localities of Long An, Dong Nai and Binh Duong to mutually support sand supply, well control sand sources, its quality, price and promote the coordination role of Ho Chi Minh City on using material sources.

Regarding the construction progress in Ho Chi Minh City, some bidding packages have not been implemented in Thu Duc City, Cu Chi District and Hoc Mon District. Therefore, Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan asked Ho Chi Minh City to accelerate procedures to soon implement them, especially those with high demand for equipment, machines and human resources.

At the working session, Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that the project needed 7.23 million cubic meters of sand so it was important to have an appropriate collaboration among the localities to ensure the works' progress as expected. Regarding the rest bidding packages being called for tendering, they will be ready for starting works in 2023.

According to Deputy Director of Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of Binh Duong Province Tran Hung Viet, the Ring Road No.3 Ho Chi Minh City's section through Binh Duong Province has four bidding packages, including two being under construction.

In October, the province will continue to complete procedures to carry out the two rest bidding packages. In addition, the site clearance in the locality has reached 75 percent and the province sets to complete the set target by the end of the year.

In Dong Nai Province, Deputy Chairwoman of the Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Hoang admitted difficulties with all of transport projects, including the Ring Road No.3. However, the province strived to soon hand over the site as planned to avoid the impact on the whole project progress.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Long An Province Nguyen Van Ut informed that the province had checked the information on the retardation on Ring Road No.3 section through the locality.

Preparation has been basically done and contractors are implementing works at the site. Besides, the province will monitor relevant phases to speed up the work's progress.