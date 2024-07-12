Culture/art

Ministry launches songwriting contest on ethnic minorities

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has just launched a songwriting contest on ethnic minorities for professional and non-professional authors nationwide.

The contest aims to promote artwork creation and creativity with art activities and increase the quantity and quality of songs to meet the ethnic groups’ demands for music.

The entries must reflect the beautiful traditional cultural values, and honor national solidarity, achievements, and innovations of the ethnic minorities.

The organization board encourages the utilization of traditional materials and folk music of ethnic groups.

Each author is allowed to submit no more than three entries.

The entries should be sent to the Ministry of Culture , Sports and Tourism before October 31. The preliminary, semi-final, and final rounds, as well as the award ceremony, will take place in November and December. The organization board will select the six best entries for awards.

