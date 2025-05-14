Ministry issues preventative measures amid Covid-19 resurgence in some countries

The Ministry of Health (MoH) this morning released a statement to the press regarding the Covid-19 situation both globally and in Vietnam, following reports of Covid-19 resurgence in several countries, including Thailand.

According to the ministry, since the beginning of the year, Vietnam has reported 148 Covid-19 cases across 27 provinces and cities, without deaths.

Among these, Ho Chi Minh City has recorded 34 cases, followed by Hanoi with 19 cases, Hai Phong with 21 cases, Bac Ninh with 14 cases, and Nghe An with 17 cases.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country has tended to slightly increase over the past three weeks, and the potential risk will keep increasing in the coming time with holidaymakers from different places during the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays. However, a rise in severe cases is unlikely from the current variants of the Covid-19 virus.

Doctors are treating patients infected with Covid-19.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 has been detected since 2023 that spreads rapidly, but no evidence identifies that it causes more severe symptoms, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has not issued any new warnings for Covid-19 globally.

To proactively prevent and control Covid-19, the Ministry of Health continues to recommend that people follow these measures, as wearing facial masks in public places, on public transportation and in medical facilities; avoiding gathering in crowded places unless necessary; washing hands frequently with clean water and soap or using hand sanitizer; maintaining physical activity and exercises regularly, and nutritious diet.

If people have symptoms of fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, they should immediately arrive at the nearest medical facility for timely examination, monitoring and treatment.

People traveling to or returning from countries with high numbers of Covid-19 cases should proactively monitor their health to protect themselves, their families, and the community.

By Quoc Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong