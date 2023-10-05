SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Ministry grants grade-I status to HCMC’s museums

SGGP
Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has granted Grade-I status to three museums in HCMC.
History Museum of HCMC (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 1

History Museum of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

According to the ministry, HCMC Museum of Fine Arts, the History Museum of HCMC and the HCMC Museum are some of the oldest museums in the southern metropolis. The buildings have been also recognized as a national heritage of architectural art.

Criteria for granting the grade-I status to museums are that the facilities must have a sufficient collection of documents and objects in public display, at least five rare and precious collections, at least three thematic exhibitions per year and permanent public displays, a standard staff, sustainable architecture and appropriate technical infrastructure for preservation and display; and carry out inventorying and making scientific records for 90 percent and above of relics, artifacts, and items.

By Hong Duong – Translated by Kim Khanh

