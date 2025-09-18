Ministry assures vegetables and fruits supply for 2026

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has provided a formal assurance that the supply of rice, green vegetables, and fruits for 2026 will be guaranteed, with ample food supplies expected to meet domestic demand.

The announcement was made during a conference held today in Hai Phong to review the 2025 agricultural season and outline the production plan for 2026 in the Northern region.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Hoang Trung affirmed that despite the harsh weather conditions in 2025—including prolonged cold spells and consecutive storms and floods—the agricultural sector remained stable and saw growth.

According to the Ministry’s report, rice output for 2025 is projected to reach 12.87 million tons, a slight increase compared to 2024. The area dedicated to vegetables in the winter expanded to 392,000 hectares, with an estimated value exceeding VND36 trillion (US$1.3 million).

Looking ahead to 2026, the Ministry forecasts that the rice cultivation area will be maintained at a stable 2.16 million hectares, yielding an estimated output of approximately 12.78 million tons.

In a specific focus on the upcoming 2025 winter crop, the Northern provinces have set a goal to cultivate 400,000 hectares of vegetables. This effort is expected to produce nearly 5 million tons of produce with an estimated value of VND41 trillion ensuring an abundant supply for the market before and after the Tet holiday.

The fruit and industrial crop sector is also projected to remain stable, with a total cultivation area of over 700,000 hectares. To support this stability, the Ministry has directed localities to prioritize expanding the area for crops with clear consumption contracts to guarantee consistent output and quality.

In addition, the Ministry has issued directives for tightening the management of agricultural materials and increasing supervision of growing area codes and packaging facilities. This measure is crucial for meeting export standards and ensuring the safety of domestic food.

Acknowledging that weather conditions in 2026 are expected to remain complicated, the Ministry urged localities to be proactive in their responses and to promote stronger supply chain linkages between farmers and businesses. The overall objective is to not only ensure sufficient production but also to improve the quality of agricultural products for both urban consumption and export markets.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan