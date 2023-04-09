Ministry assigned to adjust retail electricity price

The Government assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to work with agencies and localities in finalizing a plan to adjust the average retail electricity price in accordance with the new price bracket and the provisions of the law.

The Government has just issued Resolution 50/NQ-CP at a regular Government meeting.

Notably, in this resolution, the Government requested to develop a plan to adjust the prices of goods especially electricity, gasoline, oil and other essential commodities managed by the State and public services that are implementing the market roadmap in addition to a careful evaluation of their impact on the market and a price adjustment plan which will be submitted to competent authorities for consideration in accordance with market developments and market price levels with the aim to ensure inflation control as per the National Assembly’s goal.

Moreover, relevant ministries and agencies shall promulgate legal documents according to the provisions of Decree No. 104/2022/ND-CP of the Government in order to strictly implement the regulations on abolishing the household registration book. Administrations should fully guide the use of population data and personal identification numbers in handling administrative procedures for people in accordance with the Law on Residence 2020 and guiding documents.

The Government requested ministries, agencies and localities to focus on implementing Resolution No. 33/NQ-CP on several solutions to remove bottlenecks in the real estate market; plus, ministries and agencies should push up the construction of 1 million social housing apartments for low-income earners and workers in industrial parks from 2021 to 2023.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment was asked to work with agencies and localities to continue reviewing and updating the growth scenario for the next quarters and the year of 2023 as well as propose solutions to ensure the implementation of the year’s growth target of about 6.5 percent set by the National Assembly.

Furthermore, the Ministry should coordinate with the Ministry of Finance to continue to review and suggest amending investment incentive mechanisms and policies in the context of applying global minimum tax while implementing solutions on exemption, reduction and extension of taxes, fees, charges and land rent in 2023.

In addition, the Ministry of Finance shall submit its solutions on exemption, reduction, extension of taxes, fees, charges, land rent and land use fee for 2023 including its proposal of value-added tax reduction to competent authorities before April 15 for consideration and implementation to expeditiously handle the issue of VAT refund for businesses.

Last but not least, the Ministry shall soon amend the Law on Corporate Income Tax to put corporate income tax incentives for small and medium enterprises into practice.

The State Bank of Vietnam was assigned to direct credit institutions to adjust credit growth rate at a reasonable rate as well as pour credit into production. The central bank shall encourage credit institutions to reduce costs as well as deposit and lending interest rates while promoting administrative procedure reform.

Importantly, credit institutions should increase access to credit capital for people and businesspeople. Commercial banks especially four state-owned commercial banks should implement a credit program of about VND120,000 billion for investors and homebuyers of social housing projects, housing for workers, renovation and developers of old apartment building renovation projects.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was asked to liaise with agencies and localities in ensuring the supply of petrol and oil for the domestic market in all situations and managing petrol and oil prices according to regulations. The Ministry should also quickly submit to the Government the Decree amending and supplementing Decree No. 95/2021/ND-CP and Decree No. 83/2014/ND-CP on petrol and oil trading; complete the plan to adjust the average retail price of electricity in accordance with the new price bracket and according to the provisions of law.

Regarding the allocation and disbursement of public investment capital, by the end of March 31, the Prime Minister had provided all the capital decided by the National Assembly to each ministry, agency and locality. Ministries, agencies and localities have assigned detailed plans for the list of tasks and projects, achieving 87.1 percent of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister; the remaining 12.9 percent of the capital has not been allocated in detail. Disbursement of the new capital plan is estimated to reach 10.35 percent.

In order to speed up the progress and effectively implement public investment capital, the Government requires ministries, agencies and localities to drastically implement the assigned tasks and solutions. Ministries, agencies and localities must consider the disbursement of the investment capital plan in 2023 an important political task; their leaders will be taking full responsibility before the Government and the Prime Minister for the delay in disbursement. Each ministry and agency strive for a 90 percent disbursement rate in 2023.