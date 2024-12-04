Ministry asks public holidays to be announced at least 30 days in advance

Minister of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, Dao Ngoc Dung, on December 3, signed a detailed plan on national public holidays in 2025, including the Tet (Lunar New Year), National Reunification Day, May Day, and National Day.

Accordingly, government officers and workers will enjoy a 9-day holiday for the 2025 Tet (Lunar New Year), from January 25–February 2, 2025 (on the 26th day of the last month of 2024—the 5th day of the first month of 2025 of the lunar calendar).

In addition, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs (MoLISA) proposed a five-day break on National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) from April 30 to May 4.

The National Day holiday for 2025 is scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 2, a four-day break, with September 2 being the official holiday.

For the non-state sector, employers must choose 1-3 days off from work at the end of the year and 2-4 days off at the beginning of the lunar New Year. For the National Day holiday, businesses are allowed to choose an additional day off on September 1 or September 3, with September 2 being the official holiday. Enterprises must inform their employees of their choices at least 30 days in advance.

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs asked agencies and units to arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh