Ministry advises on safe nutritional items for typhoon victims

The Ministry of Health's Department of Food Safety yesterday released guidelines aimed at ensuring food safety for individuals residing in areas impacted by super typhoon Yagi and its aftermaths.

According to the Department, organizations and benefactors engaging in flood relief efforts should focus on endorsing prepackaged food items including dry goods, canned products, vitamins, and digestive enzymes, all of which are essential for maintaining the health of children and the elderly in regions affected by storms and flooding.

To promote food safety for individuals in regions impacted by natural disasters and flooding, the Food Safety Department advised that relief organizations and individuals focus on donating prepackaged foods including dry goods, canned meats and fish, canned vegetables and fruits, instant noodles, sterilized sausages, bottled water, and jarred water.

Moreover, the Department recommended these products be made by food safety-compliant processing facilities with complete labeling and expiration dates.

Additionally, the Department proposed the provision of vitamins and digestive enzymes to support the health of children and the elderly in areas affected by storms and floods.

The Department also said that it is essential for the government and local authorities impacted by storms and floods to mobilize resources swiftly to facilitate the reception and distribution of relief food to affected individuals. Furthermore, ongoing communication efforts should be implemented to educate the public on maintaining optimal food hygiene under the prevailing circumstances.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated By Dan Thuy