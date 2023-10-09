Mekong Delta receives VND4 trillion for fight against riverbank, coastal erosion



Accordingly, the Prime Minister agreed to add VND4 trillion (US$164.2 million) from the central budget reserve source in 2023 for erosion fighting projects implemented in the provinces of Long An (VND250 billion - $10.26 million), Tien Giang (VND200 billion - $8.2 million), Ben Tre (VND300 billion - $12.3 million), Tra Vinh (VND200 billion - $8.2 million), Vinh Long (VND500 billion - $20.5 million), Can Tho (VND250 billion - $10.26 million), and Hau Giang (VND200 billion - $8.2 million).

The Prime Minister asked that based on the allocated finance above, the chairman of the People’s Committee in each concerned province will distribute money to suitable erosion fighting projects in compliance with regulations. Related state units must urgently complete necessary investment procedures and mobilize other additional financial aids according to the law in order to ensure sufficient capital for and the schedule of those projects.

The projects must be finished no later than December 31, 2024. The allocated money from the central budget reserve source must not be used for wrong purposes (including urban beautification). The projects must be done in compliance with applicable laws. There must not be any financial loss or waste, or corruption and negativities.

The Prime Minister also requested that the Ministry of Planning and Investment cooperate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Finance, and related state agencies to form an inter-disciplinary task force for regular checking of the use of this distributed capital. In the case that the money is wrongly used, the Prime Minister must receive reports immediately so that the locality leaders are punished and the money is withdrawn.