Mekong Delta looks forward to having more infrastructure investment

The Ministry of Construction and the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho held a forum entitled “Prospect for infrastructure construction investment – economic development of the Mekong Delta” on June 10.

Attending the event were leaders of ministries, agencies, and localities in the region, scientists and experts from institutes and associations, and investors.

At the forum, delegates, researchers, and experts delivered speeches on the development of technical infrastructure and economy in the Mekong Delta and pointed out current situations, challenges, and opportunities of the region to find solutions and create driving forces for regional sustainable economic development as well as connect the area with provinces and cities in the southern region.

The Mekong Delta’s investment in technical infrastructure construction has been interested in, strongly promoted, and gained a lot of positive achievements in recent years. However, the area’s technical infrastructure has not yet met the demand for development as expected and still sees obstacles affecting the development of the whole region. The rate of investment and completion of internal and inter-regional transport infrastructure in accordance with the planning is still low. The rate and speed of urbanization in the area are still much lower than the national average rate.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Tran Viet Truong proposed the Ministry of Construction prioritize coordination and provide advice for the Government to approve the upgrade and expansion project of Can Tho International Airport to meet the requirements of regional standards.

According to many opinions, the Mekong Delta takes on the role of a rice granary but it has not received an appreciated investment in infrastructure.

The National Assembly and the Government need to increase the level of infrastructure investment in the region that is higher or equal to other regions. The focus is investment connecting road, waterway, air, and rail transport infrastructure to promote the area’s economic development.