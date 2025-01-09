Mekong Delta bougainvillea blooms bright for Tet

With less than a month until the 2025 Lunar New Year, the bougainvillea-growing village of Tan Duong in Lai Vung District, Dong Thap Province, is abuzz with activity.

Hundreds of households are busy tending to, pruning, and preparing vibrant bougainvillea pots to meet the holiday market demand.

The bougainvillea craft village began taking shape in Tan Duong around 2008. From just a handful of pioneering households, the commune has grown to over 360 households cultivating bougainvillea, primarily in Tan Thuan A and Tan Thuan B hamlets.

After nearly two decades of development, the craft has evolved from producing basic single-colored varieties to more sophisticated multicolored and marble-patterned bougainvillea, achieved through advanced grafting techniques. These innovations have significantly increased the economic value of the plants.

Bougainvillea cultivation has become a reliable source of income for farmers in Tan Duong, transforming the rural landscape and contributing to local development.

Le Van Hung, a farmer with over a decade of experience in grafting bougainvillea, shared that he has prepared around 300 pots for the Tet market this year. Depending on the plant's age, shape, and uniqueness, prices range from several hundred thousand to tens of millions of Vietnamese dong per pot. These bougainvillea plants are sold across the Mekong Delta provinces, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, HCMC, Hanoi, and even exported to Cambodia.

“Market demand seems quieter than usual this year,” Hung noted. “So far, I’ve only sold a few dozen plants, and prices are about 20 percent lower than last year. Many farmers, including myself, are feeling the pressure.”

Other farmers echoed this concern, pointing out that traders have been slower to place orders compared to previous years. “Hopefully, demand will pick up in the coming days,” said Tu Thanh.

In November 2022, the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province officially recognized the bougainvillea craft village in Tan Duong. The village now produces a variety of bougainvillea, including multicolored and marble-patterned types, for both domestic and export markets, with an annual output of 20–25 million pots. This recognition has boosted local incomes, created jobs, and spurred the development of community-based tourism.

The craft village in Tan Thuan A and Tan Thuan B hamlets now comprises over 360 households engaged in bougainvillea cultivation and trade.

