Maximum speed of some expressways increased to 90km per hour during Tet holiday

The Management Board of the Eastern North-South Expressway project yesterday informed that the speed limit has been increased to 90 kilometers per hour from 80 kilometers per hour on some expressways.

The higher speed is to meet the high travel demand of people during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Of which, the speed limit on Mai Son- National Highway No.45 expressway route has been increased to 90 kilometers per hour.

In addition, the Dong Giao intersection connecting the Mai Son- National Highway No.45 expressway and the East-West avenue project in the Northern province of Ninh Binh is eligible to be put into exploitation on February 15 (the sixth day of the first lunar month of 2024).

Similarly, the National Highway No.45 - Nghi Son and Nghi Son - Dien Chau expressway projects have also completed the installation and adjustment of speed signs so vehicles can travel on the route at a speed of up to 90 kilometers per hour.

Previously, the Ministry of Transport approved speed limit increase to 90 kilometers per hour from 80 kilometers per hour for eight four-lane expressways with divergent investment and median strip (two lanes for each way).

The eight expressways included Mai Son- National Highway No.45, National Highway No.45- Nghi Son, Nghi Son- Dien Chau, Dien Chau- Bai Vot, Nha Trang- Cam Lam, Ca, Lam- Vinh Hao, Vinh Hao- Phan Thiet and Lao Cai- Kim Thanh.

The Ministry of Transport also required relevant units to complete the adjustment of the speed limit to 90 kilometers per hour before the Lunar New Year to serve the travel needs of people. The deadline for requirements shall be extended to the first quarter of 2024.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong