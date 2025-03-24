Ly Thai To flower garden to have more green spaces

The People's Committee of Hoan Kiem District in Hanoi provided information about the renovation and embellishment project of Ly Thai To flower garden on March 24.

Hanoi plans to renovate Ly Thai To flower garden. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Ly Thai To flower garden will be reorganized into three main areas, including the festive area adjacent to Dinh Tien Hoang Street, covering 5,637 square meters; the octagonal house covering an area of 3,033 square meters; and a flower garden adjacent to Ngo Quyen Street, covering 2,789 square meters.

The festive area includes the statue of King Ly Thai To and the Km0 milestone placed in front of the statue.

The octagonal house will be renovated with green spaces and a yard connecting with the central spatial axis.

The flower garden located behind the statue of King Ly Thai To and the Octagonal House, connecting with the State Bank Square, will be renovated with green spaces, walking paths, and an underground sprinkler system.

Ly Thai To flower garden will have more urban green spaces. (Photo: SGGP)

The People's Committee of Hoan Kiem District said that the renovation and embellishment project of Ly Thai To flower garden has completed tasks of collecting the community’s opinions. It is scheduled to be implemented in April and finished in October.

Ly Thai To flower garden is located in Trang Tien Ward, measuring 212 meters x 54.051 meters, covering a total area of 11,459 square meters. It is bounded by the streets including Dinh Tien Hoang, Le Thach, Le Lai, and Ngo Quyen.

Ly Thai To flower garden located in the protected area of Ngoc Son Temple relic and Hoan Kiem Lake plays an important role in connecting Hoan Kiem Lake with surrounding areas. They include Dien Hong flower garden, the square in front of the State Bank of Vietnam, and outstanding architectural buildings such as the State Guesthouse, the headquarters of the Hanoi Party Committee, the Hanoi People's Council and People's Committee, and the Metropole Hotel.

By Khanh Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh