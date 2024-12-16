Lotus flowers on East Sea

Accompanying the Ho Chi Minh City delegation on a visit to officers and soldiers stationed in the Southwest Sea and at the DK1 platform in mid-November, SGGP Newspaper reporters listened to stories about their work and lives on remote islands.

These accounts gave a deeper understanding of the hardships and unwavering determination of the naval soldiers at the forefront—those who, day and night, stand steadfast with firm faith and steady hands to protect the sacred seas and skies of the Fatherland.

At 4:30 a.m., as the ship KN-290 rocked gently with the waves, a sudden announcement blared from the loudspeakers on the bridge: "Rest time is over, wake-up call for the entire ship." We quickly got up, prepared our gear, and by 5 a.m., we were ready to leave the ship and board a small boat to cross the waves toward the DK1/10 platform.

"Steel" in the vast ocean

As dawn slowly broke, sunlight sparkled on the waves. We were filled with excitement as we made our first approach to the DK1 platform. However, the 1.2–1.5-meter-high waves and strong gusts made the boat rock violently, making it incredibly difficult to reach DK1/10. After nearly an hour of persistence, we finally reached the base of the platform.

Following the captain’s command, each of us quickly grabbed hold of the slippery steps and climbed onto the platform’s working deck. There, young soldiers with firm hands assisted us up, saying over the wind, “Be careful. Welcome aboard!”

After the official military salute, the heartfelt embraces between the leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation and the officers and soldiers deeply moved many of us. Captain Nguyen Dinh Duc, Commander of DK1/10, was particularly emotional, expressing his gratitude for the delegation’s determination to brave the rough seas to visit, despite the bad weather: “We are deeply grateful for the attention and care from the Party, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City for coming to visit us in the middle of the stormy season.”

A soldier is on duty on the DK1/10 platform.

For the soldiers at the platform, these towering steel structures in the middle of the sea are simply called "home." Built in 1994, DK1/10 stands about 20 meters above sea level, with three floors, each covering around 60 square meters. Many of the delegates were touched by the soldiers’ warm smiles, handshakes, and the bond between the military and civilians. Yet, one unexpected moment came with the sound of a rooster crowing, reverberating across the vast sea and sky, reminding everyone of the tranquility of the countryside.

We eagerly visited each patch of green vegetables grown in Styrofoam boxes along the edge of the platform, thriving lush and vibrant. The gym featured weights glistening with sweat from the soldiers' training. The kitchen was neat and tidy, and the blankets on the beds were carefully folded.

Suspended in the middle of the sea, with the sky above and the deep ocean below, there are soldiers who have remained stationed on the platform, dedicating nearly their entire youth to their service. Major, military doctor Bui Van Tho, nearly 50 years old, has spent over a third of his life serving at seven out of the 15 platforms. In March 2023, while stationed at a platform, he received the news of his father's passing. Unable to return to mourn, he felt deeply regretful. With support from his comrades and encouragement from his superiors, he overcame this difficult time and continued to fulfill his duties. For the past seven years, he has not celebrated the Lunar New Year with his family.

When asked why he didn’t request a land-based assignment to be closer to his wife and children, Major Bui Van Tho smiled warmly and said, “A soldier’s duty is to serve the country, wherever it may be. At first, especially when I had a family, I wanted to be on land. But every night, I found myself missing my comrades so much. So, I encouraged my wife and returned to the platform, and I’ve been here ever since. This year, I’ve been granted leave to spend the Tet holiday with my family, after which I’ll continue my mission at another platform. As a soldier, I’ll only feel fulfilled when I’ve served at all 15 platforms.”

Sergeant Nguyen Tan Giau, the only child from a family in Ho Chi Minh City stationed at the DK1/10 platform, is 20 years old and from District 8. He participates in shifts, monitors communications, and engages in combat training. Giau shared that joining the military was his first time away from home. He started his duties on January 15, 2024, feeling nervous at first. But with time, and the support of his comrades, his homesickness quickly faded.

“Through scorching training days under the sun and the salty sea air, I’ve come to understand the hardships and sacrifices of those who served before me. Every day, I feel myself growing in the love and support of my comrades. Holding steadfast to my faith, keeping a steady hand on my weapon, and guarding the sacred sovereignty of the sea and islands is a mission I cherish and carry out with pride. I am determined to always be worthy and proud to be a child of Ho Chi Minh City and a soldier on this platform,” said Sergeant Nguyen Tan Giau.

The outstanding sons and daughters

Accompanying the Ho Chi Minh City delegation from the very first day of the journey at Naval Brigade 125 under Naval Region 2, Lieutenant Colonel Trinh Van Nghi, Deputy Political Commissar of DK1 Battalion, shared that over the course of more than 35 years of construction, combat, development, and growth, the officers and soldiers of the DK1 platform have built a proud tradition of "resilience, bravery, overcoming all difficulties, unity, discipline, and safeguarding sovereignty."

That tradition is deeply ingrained in the hearts of the officers and soldiers of the DK1 platform. In today's pride, we cannot help but recall the heroic tales of the battalion. The "fortresses" that stand strong on the sea today are the result of the courage and determination of the generations of officers and soldiers who have sacrificed so much, enduring countless hardships and battling fierce storms.

Lieutenant Colonel Trinh Van Nghi recalled, “Typhoon No.10, with gusts exceeding level 12, struck the South East Sea region on the night of December 4 and the early morning of December 5, 1990, where the DK1/3 platform of the Phuc Tan cluster was located. Under the leadership of Lieutenant Bui Xuan Bong, the rig's commander, and Senior Lieutenant, Political Commissar Tran Huu Quang, the officers and soldiers at the rig fought tirelessly to withstand the storm.

The rig was struck down, and eight officers and soldiers were swept away by the waves. Senior Lieutenant Tran Huu Quang sacrificed his personal life jacket and the last piece of dry ration to help a comrade, only to be lost forever to the sea. Along with Senior Lieutenant Tran Huu Quang, Senior Professional Soldier Tran Van La (military doctor) and soldier Ho Van Hien (mechanical and electrical staff) also made the ultimate sacrifice that day.

It is also the story of the sacrifice of Captain, Martyr, and People’s Armed Forces Hero Vu Quang Chuong, Commander of the DK1/6 rig. In the early hours of December 13, 1998, facing the fierce waves and violent winds of Typhoon No.8, the DK1/6 rig was tilted. Captain Vu Quang Chuong calmly directed the officers and soldiers to evacuate, securing important documents and wrapping the national flag in his arms before leaving the rig last.

Amid the storm, he and Senior Professional Soldiers Le Duc Hong and Nguyen Van An were engulfed by the sea. Senior Professional Soldier Nguyen Van An perished, leaving behind a profound grief for his young wife and newborn child, who never had the chance to meet his father. Senior Professional Soldier Le Duc Hong fought to maintain communication with the Naval Command. As the DK1/6 rig collapsed, he managed to send a final message, saying, "Goodbye, mainland," before he too sacrificed his life.

Lieutenant Colonel Trinh Van Nghi affirmed, “From the depths of our hearts, we pledge to continue the journey, worthy of the trust and ideals of those who came before us; we are determined to devote ourselves fully to the task of building and firmly protecting the sacred sovereignty of our seas and islands, living up to the trust and love of the Party, the State, the Navy, the Command of Naval Region 2, and the people, as well as the immense sacrifices of our fallen heroes.”

As the Ho Chi Minh City delegation bid farewell, each member was filled with deep respect and admiration for the officers and soldiers at the DK1/10 platform. They are the steadfast guardians of the mainland and our beloved Vietnam.

Rear Admiral Le Ba Quan, Commander of Naval Region 2, explained, “In 1987 and early 1988, the situation regarding sovereignty in the East Sea became increasingly complex. In response, the Party Committee and the Naval Command tasked Naval Brigade 171 and Squadron 129 with safeguarding the Southeastern continental shelf of the Vung Tau-Con Dao Special Zone in October 1988.” The Economic-Scientific-Technical-Service clusters (known as DK1) were established to protect the sovereignty of the nation’s Southern seas and continental shelf while advancing strategic goals for marine economic development. By July 1989, the first DK1 platform was constructed in the Phuc Tan cluster. Today, 15 DK1 platforms stand resiliently on submerged reefs along the Southern continental shelf, like “lotus flowers" on the sea, forming a steel belt that firmly upholds the sovereignty of this vital area.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan