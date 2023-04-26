Long Kieng Bridge to open to traffic on National Day

Long Kieng Bridge project in Nha Be District is scheduled to open to traffic on National Day, September 2, said Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC Luong Minh Phuc.

The 318 meter long bridge project was approved by the People’s Committee of the city in 2001 with a total investment of VND589 billion. At present, the project reaches more than 75 percent of the work volume, Mr. Phuc added.

He was speaking during an inspection of the progress of the construction project of Long Kieng Bridge by a supervision delegation of the HCMC People’s Council led by Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le on April 26.

The project is waiting for Duyen Hai Thermal Power Plant to move medium and low voltage electrical systems along the route, and telecommunications units to relocate transmission lines on electric poles to hand over the construction site to investors. It is the main problem causing delays in the construction project of the Long Kieng Bridge, said the Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC.

He proposed the Transport Department in coordination with the relevant departments and units, the People’s Committee of Nha Be District continuously support the city's Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board to complete procedures for accelerating the progress of the project.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le asked the investor to speed up the implementation of the project to put the bridge into operation to meet the travel demand of the people and create momentum for the city’s economic growth.

The Long Kieng Bridge project was approved more than 22 years ago. After long–term suspension, the project was restarted in August 2018 and took a halt in December 2019 due to site clearance work. On September 8, 2022, the People’s Committee of Nha Be District handed over the entire construction site to the project. The work is facing stagnation in relocating the electric system.

The old and narrow bridge is facing more serious deterioration, causing traffic congestion that has occurred frequently.