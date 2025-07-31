Health

HCMC to host 2025 Hospital Management Asia conference

SGGPO

The Hospital Management Asia (HMA) conference—one of the region’s premier annual events on hospital administration and healthcare—will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 10 and 11.

The event is set to bring together over 100 speakers from 15 countries and territories, alongside hundreds of hospital executives, healthcare professionals, and care organizations from across Asia.

Vietnam’s hosting of the Hospital Management Asia 2025 Conference not only reflects the country’s active engagement and strong commitment to regional healthcare development but also serves as a key opportunity for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and elevating the global standing of Vietnamese healthcare. The event further reinforces HCMC’s growing role as a regional hub for healthcare innovation and collaboration.

More than a routine annual gathering, HMA 2025 is a high-level, sector-wide platform of national and regional significance. Held under the theme “Quality, Experience, and Leadership in Healthcare: Integrate – Inspire – Innovate,” the conference reaffirms core principles of modern hospital governance—advancing quality excellence, enhancing patient experience, and cultivating strong leadership in the healthcare sector.

A highlight of the conference will be two breakout sessions: the "Debate on DRG" and "The Vietnam Quartet."

By Thanh An – Translated by Thuy Doan

