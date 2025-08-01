Healthcare facilities in HCMC ready to receive, treat dengue fever cases

As reported by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the city has recorded 16,847 dengue fever cases since the beginning of the year.

They arrived at healthcare facilities for medical care. The number of inpatient cases accounts for around 73 percent.

The current number of dengue fever cases has increased by 168.8 percent compared to the same period in 2024, with ten reported deaths.

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 3,158 dengue fever outbreak points have been detected citywide.

To proactively respond to emergencies amid the current dengue outbreak, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has instructed hospitals to increase additional beds, including inpatient and intensive care beds, for dengue fever patients.

Hospitals must ensure medical personnel, equipment and intravenous fluids to effectively receive and treat dengue cases.

In case the number of severe dengue cases requiring intensive care exceeds 20 cases per day, the city will activate its Dengue Intensive Care Network and mobilize resources from hospitals across the city.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong