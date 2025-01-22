Localities implement measures for joyful, safe, civilized festivals

Major festivals such as the Tran Temple Festival in Nam Dinh Province, the Phet Hien Quan Festival in Phu Tho Province, the Huong Pagoda Festival and the Saint Giong Festival at Soc Temple in Hanoi, and the Yen Tu Festival in Quang Ninh Province are seeking safe measures for the organization and attracting visitors.

Many new features

Visitors attend a festival dedicated to the Goddess at the Temple of Mother Goddess in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son. (Photo: SGGP)

In the 2025 festival season, localities across the country are focusing on improving the quality and civilization in the organization of events. Major spring festivals in the Northern region have implemented various innovative and creative measures, such as the integration of admission tickets and boat ride tickets at the Huong Pagoda Festival, aimed at solving the problem of long lines and reducing congestion, and 3D mapping technology applied for the 236th anniversary of the Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory (1789-2024) on the evening of February 2 (the 5th day of the first month of the Lunar New Year).

The Saint Giong Festival at Soc Temple in Hanoi is associated with the promotion of local products, creating opportunities for sustainable tourism development, and preserving traditional cultural values. These new initiatives not only enhance service quality but also aim to promote long-lasting cultural values, meeting the increasing demands of tourists and the community.

Mr. Luong Duc Thang, Deputy Director of the Basic Culture Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said that the inspection and supervision of festivals aim to ensure the festive activities will take place in a practical, safe, and cost-effective manner.

Towards a safe festival season

Localities have implemented many strict management measures for a safe, civilized, and cost-effective festival season. One of the highlights is the inspection and supervision of festival activities to prevent negative phenomena, particularly inappropriate behaviors and violence during the festivals.

Spring festivals also focus on propaganda work to provide information about rituals, cultural values, and traditional beliefs to raise community awareness.

In addition to organizational measures, localities have also strengthened coordination with relevant authorities to ensure security, public order, traffic safety, and fire prevention during the festival season.

The establishment of "hotlines" to report violations during festivals in Hanoi shows a strong commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and visitors. The hotlines will serve as a timely response mechanism for handling violations while also reflecting proactive management and operation of the festivals.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh