Localities debate new commune-level Party Committees

On the afternoon of June 3, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee presided over a working session with the Standing Party Committees of Thu Duc City and districts to listen to reports on the operation termination of current district- level and communal-level Party organizations and the establishment of new communal-level Party Committees following the restructuring of administrative units at the commune level under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and members of the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee preside over the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Politburo Member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presided over the meeting.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

During the working session, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee and Head of the Organization Commission of the Municipal Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet outlined key tasks for districts and Thu Duc City from now until the operations termination of the current district- level and communal-level units and the formation of the new commune-level units.

Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Office Pham Hong Son reports at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Office Pham Hong Son reported on the preparation and organization of the new commune-level Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term, as well as some matters regarding the allocation and use of headquarters, facilities, and the editing and digitization of documents until the operations termination of the current district- level and communal-level units and the formation of the new commune-level units.

Over the passing times, Ho Chi Minh City has urgently developed and implemented five important projects, including the project for reorganizing commune-level administrative units under Ho Chi Minh City in 2025; the project for reorganizing Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province, Binh Duong Province and Ho Chi Minh City; the project for terminating the activities of the current district-level and commune-level Party Committees and establishing new commune-level Party Committees under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; the project for establishing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and the project for restructuring and streamlining the Vietnam Fatherland Front, political-social organizations and associations assigned by the Party and State, in coordination with the reorganization and merger of provincial-level and commune-level administrative units.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen discusses with delegates attending the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Additionally, various departments and sectors of Ho Chi Minh City have been actively speeding up plans to prepare and organize grassroots-level Party Congresses as well as upper-level Party Congresses for the 2025–2030 term.

Alongside this, they have been implementing guidelines on the provisional standard framework and orientation for appointing leadership and management positions when reorganizing the organizational structure of wards and communes across the city; and guiding the implementation of key tasks to terminate the activities of district-level Party Committees and to reorganize the Party organizational system at the commune level.

The District-level and Thu Duc City Party Committees have promptly developed and executed three projects and plans, including a project to terminate the activities of district-level Party Committees and establish new commune-level Party Committees; a plan for personnel of the new commune-level Party Committee executive boards, standing committees and leadership positions; and a project to prepare the arrangement of officers and civil servants at the commune level.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le debates with delegates. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the same time, they have also planned the reorganization and allocation of offices, facilities, and working conditions for the new commune-level agencies; and implemented document archiving, data management, and digitalization of dossiers to prepare for the reorganization work.

In recent times, the District-level and Thu Duc City Party Committees, and specialized agencies of Ho Chi Minh City have focused on consulting and completing a large quantity of work, contributing effectively to the implementation of the conclusions and directional guidance of the Party Central Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee regarding the arrangement and merger of administrative units at the provincial and commune levels, as well as the organization of the two-level local government system.

Leaders of the Party Committees of districts and Thu Duc City, and other district-level party organizations attend the working session on establishing new communal-level Party Committees after administrative restructuring. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

According to the conclusion of the Politburo and the Secretariat, from July 1, the activities of district-level administrative units will be terminated, and the new commune-level units will begin operating according to the transition roadmap before July 15; and the Communal-level Party Congresses must be completed before August 31.

According to the proposed plan for reorganizing Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province, Binh Duong Province and Ho Chi Minh City, which will retain the name Ho Chi Minh City, the city will have a total natural area of 6,772 square kilometers and a population of nearly 14 million people. It will include 168 commune-level administrative units, comprising 113 wards, 54 communes, the Con Dao special zone and 5,031 hamlets, villages, and residential quarters. The new Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will consist of 174 subordinate Party Committees, including six upper-level Party Committees and 168 commune-level Party Committees, and 3,378 grassroots-level Party organizations.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong