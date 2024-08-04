Local man refurbishes, donates bicycles to help poor students in Quang Ngai

From old bicycles, Pham Van Phu, 40, Long Ban Village, Tinh An Commune, Quang Ngai City, has refurbished, repaired, and replaced parts to donate them to poor students in need of bicycles for school.

Pham Van Phu (on the right) donates bicycles to students in Son Cao Commune, Son Ha District, Quang Ngai Province.

In early August, during the "Helping Children to Go to School - Sharing Love" program organized by the Quang Ngai City Police in collaboration with benefactors in the mountainous area of Son Cao Commune (Son Ha District, Quang Ngai Province), Pham Van Phu brought 30 refurbished bicycles to give to poor students.

Admiring the pink-painted bicycle, Dinh Thi Minh Hoang, an 8th-grade student in Xa Ay Village, Son Cao Commune, joyfully said, "I had an old bicycle that was heavy to pedal and often broke down on the way. Every day, it took me about 40 minutes to ride to school. I used to dream of having a new bicycle and riding with friends, so I am happy to receive it, and I will take good care of it."

The bicycles repaired and refurbished by Pham Van Phu are given to students.

Dinh Thi Kha, a 7th-grade student in Xa Ay Village, Son Cao Commune, said, "The bicycle is a huge gift for me and my family. It will make the distance from home to school shorter. My parents work in the fields, and even though they are away on the mountain all day, they can rest assured knowing I can get to school safely."

Tran Van Anh, a teacher from Son Cao Secondary School, commented, "Son Cao Commune is impoverished, with most of the population being H're people. Parents often work in the fields or away from home. Xa Ay Village, in particular, is about 7 km from the commune center and faces severe economic hardship, with students lacking transportation. Thanks to the donors providing bicycles, the students can now get to school every day, ensuring they can continue their education."

Pham Van Phu shared, "Students in mountainous areas face difficult conditions, and many have to walk to school. Their simple wish is to have a bicycle to make the journey easier. I also faced challenges in my youth, and when choosing a career, I decided to become a bicycle repairman. This job allows me to help ease their journey to school."

Pham Van Phu is a bicycle repairman and seller. During his mobile repair work, he noticed many people had old bikes. He began collecting and buying these bikes. He explained, "Some bikes only had the frame left, while others were still intact. I repair, replace parts, reassemble, and repaint the bikes. Usually, an old bicycle needs updates like tires, tubes, seats, and mudguards. It takes about three to four days to refurbish each bike, depending on its condition."

From old bicycles with just the frames left, Pham Van Phu recycles them into new bikes to donate to poor students.

Seeing his efforts, neighbors and scrap yard owners have joined Pham Van Phu in recycling bicycles. His friends also help him find and collect old bikes. In addition to refurbishing old bicycles, Pham Van Phu donates new bikes to students. He said, "Over the past two years, 60 new and refurbished bicycles have been given to students."

Beyond Son Cao Commune, Pham Van Phu has donated bicycles to poor students in Tinh An and Tinh Khe communes in Quang Ngai City. He aims to support their transportation needs and encourage them to be diligent, excel in their studies, and grow into responsible citizens.

