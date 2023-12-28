Live link-up TV program welcoming New Year to be held in Hanoi, Phu Quoc

A live link-up TV program welcoming New Year 2024 will be held in Hoan Kiem Lake and Vietnam Television station in Hanoi, and Phu Quoc island city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on New Year's Eve.

(illustrative photo : SGGP)

The countdown will be broadcast live on the VTV1 channel from 10 p.m. to midnight.

This year’s event themed “Vietnam – a brilliant journey” will be a venue for Vietnamese communities all over the world and their homeland to welcome the New Year and share their journeys contributing to making Vietnam brighter, such as the values collected from a journey on developing the country into more prosperous and brighter, reviving the tourism industry from the Covid-19 pandemic and promoting Vietnam to become an attractive destination, and presenting a balanced lifestyle in natural harmony and core values associated with the origin and family, imprints of Vietnam in the international arena.

It is also an opportunity to introduce New Year’s images of the country and other nations.

The program will also include a concert featuring popular singers namely My Linh, Tung Duong, Ho Trung Dung, Luu Huong Giang, Quoc Thien, Vo Ha Tram, the Opluc band, Ha Le, Lan Nha, Nguyen Ha, Trong Hieu, Hua Kim Tuyen, Ha An Huy, Tran Tung Anh, MLee, Huong Ly and more.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh