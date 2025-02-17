Legislators look into investment mechanisms for Ninh Thuan nuclear power project

The Government's proposal states that the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project is of exceptional importance, involving advanced technologies possessed by only a few countries.

The Government's proposal states that the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project is of exceptional importance, involving advanced technologies possessed by only a few countries. With its high investment capital amount and being the first of its kind in Vietnam, the project necessitates special and strong mechanisms and policies to accelerate the progress and shorten the implementation time.

Lawmakers at the National Assembly’s 9th extraordinary session. (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers continue discussions at the hall on specific investment mechanisms and policies for the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project during their sitting on February 17 within the National Assembly’s 9th extraordinary session.

Accordingly, certain special mechanisms and policies for the project include allowing the simultaneous implementation of tasks such as negotiating agreements with partners while preparing and approving adjustments to the investment policy, and approval of the investment project.

Regarding the selection of investors and contractors, the Prime Minister has assigned the investors to implement the project. The turnkey contract model will be applied, and direct appointment of contractors will be used for the turnkey package of the main plant construction with contractors specified in intergovernmental agreements.

Additionally, direct or simplified contractor appointment will be applied to key consulting packages to build, verify, assess, and support investors in managing and implementing the project; and those related to fuel procurement and hiring partners for initial operation and maintenance.

The financial and capital arrangement mechanism includes negotiating government loans with partners; allowing the investors to re-borrow without credit risk; and using increased revenue, budget savings, and other legal funding sources. The investors can also access loans from government bonds, corporate bonds, or project bonds, along with other mechanisms to secure the necessary counterpart funds for the project. Additionally, state budget allocations will be arranged for resettlement and relocation efforts.

The same day morning, legislators will join a debate at the hall on the NA’s draft resolution on piloting certain policies to resolve obstacles in sci-tech development, innovation activities, and national transformation.

In their afternoon session, lawmakers will vote to approve the Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Organisation of the National Assembly.

NA deputies will hear a proposal and an appraisal report on the plan to supplement charter capital for the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) for the 2024–2026 period, and discuss this matter at the hall.

In a close session on the same day, lawmakers will hear a proposal and an appraisal report on the organisational structure of the Government in the 15th-term NA; and those on the number of cabinet members in the 15th-term legislature, followed by group discussions on these matters.

VNA