Leaders of MARD, Lam Dong Province checks landslide site in Dong Thanh reservoir

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Nguyen Hoang Hiep this morning checked the sites of land subsidence and cracks at the Dong Thanh reservoir project in Lam Ha District, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

The deputy minister was accompanied by a working delegation of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, geological experts and leaders of Lam Dong Province.

The People’s Committee of Lam Ha District reported that there have been cracks in many areas and a 500-meter section of land subsidence with a high risk of landslide in the flood bypass route.

In addition, there are around 53,800 square meters of lands dedicated to agricultural production and housing projects along with nine households being affected by the incident.

Amid the development of cracks, the People’s Committee of Lam Ha District directed the relevant units to consolidate the deep excavation holes, drill 15 exploration bits and create a drainage slope for downstream areas, strengthen the stability of the roof foot at the excavation areas, talus and perform waterproofing for cracks

However, the above-mentioned solutions could not improve the cracks.

After the survey, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep said that the land subsidence in the area was not due to rainfall based on the modest rainfall volume reaching around 200 millimeters during the passing month.

Besides, there are geological landslide hazards in the area along with the occurrence of some slips on the side of the mountain for a long time along the reservoir project, resulting in fast-moving landslides and affecting works and people's properties.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep required the relevant units to perform more exploration bits to identify the cause and positions, thereby imposing proper solutions and making proposals for the Lam Dong Province to treat the surface and underground drainage systems in order to prevent water flow into the landslide hazard areas.

At the working session, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province Nguyen Ngoc Phuc directed the People’s Committee of Lam Ha District to collaborate with the project investor to promptly handle the urgent issues, comprising travel demand and electricity for some 50 households in the area.