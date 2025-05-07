Lawmakers look into amendments to 2013 Constitution

The revisions must be based on a thorough review and practical assessment of the implementation of the Constitution and related laws, particularly those governing the structure of the state apparatus.

Lawmakers scrutinise a draft resolution on supplements and amendments to several articles of the 2013 Constitution. (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers scrutinised a draft resolution on supplements and amendments to several articles of the 2013 Constitution presented by National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh at their sitting on May 7 as part of the 9th session of the 15th NA.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh, who also serves as Vice Chairman of the committee for drafting supplements and amendments to the Constitution, stated that the amendments must ensure the absolute, comprehensive, and direct leadership of the Party; comply with the Political Platform, the Party Charter, and principles and regulations set by the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)

The revisions must be based on a thorough review and practical assessment of the implementation of the Constitution and related laws, particularly those governing the structure of the state apparatus, he said, adding that the process must be conducted carefully, objectively, democratically, scientifically, and effectively, in full accordance with legal procedures.

The draft resolution consists of two articles. Article 1 includes eight clauses amending provisions related to the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), political and social organisations, administrative units, and the organisation of local administration. Meanwhile, Article 2 contains three clauses specifying the effective date and transitional provisions.

The committee has issued Plan No. 05/KH-UBDTSĐBSHP to gather feedback on the draft resolution, Dinh said, noting the collection of public opinions officially began on May 6 and will conclude on June 5, 2025, in a democratic and substantive manner.

The draft resolution will be revised based on feedback and submitted to the NA for consideration and approval at its session on June 24, 2025, in accordance with the adopted agenda, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh went on.

