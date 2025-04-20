Lao, Cambodia troops arrive in HCMC for parade rehearsal

Military contingents from Laos and Cambodia have arrived in HCMC to participate in rehearsals for the upcoming parade commemorating the 50th anniversary of national reunification alongside the Vietnamese armed forces.

On April 19, over 100 soldiers and commanders from the Lao People’s Army arrived at Phu Bai Airport in the central city of Hue, before taking a connecting flight to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC to commence their rehearsals.

Lao soldiers check in for a connecting flight from Phu Bai airport in Hue to Tan Son Nhat airport in HCMC for parade rehearsals. — Photo courtesy of the People’s Army

Previously Cambodian army personnel utilised specialised vehicles to cross through the Moc Bai border gate into Ho Chi Minh City.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of National Defence invited military units from China, Laos, and Cambodia to partake in the upcoming parade.

Vietnam continues to acknowledge and deeply appreciate the significant support provided by countries such as China, Laos, and Cambodia.

In recent years, defence cooperation between Vietnam and its three closest neighbours has consistently strengthened.

Key areas of collaboration encompass personnel exchanges, military training, joint exercises, and border defence initiatives.

Ho Chi Minh City will be organising a series of activities from April 19 to April 30 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

After two months of training, over 10,000 personnel from various forces on April 18 conducted their first rehearsals along Le Duan Street, in front of the Reunification Palace in District 1.

The national commemoration ceremony is expected to commence at 6:30 a.m. on April 30 along Le Duan Street in District 1 and other thoroughfares in the central districts of the city.

This event will showcase military and police units, militia forces, civilian organisations, and guest contingents, with 13,000 participants expected to take part in the parade.

Organised by the Ministry of National Defence, the parade will feature four ceremonial formations, 36 military parade formations, and 12 civilian marching formations.

A delegation of over 100 representatives of overseas Vietnamese from over 25 countries and territories will also participate in the parade.

Around 10,000 spectators, mostly local residents, are expected to gather along the streets to witness the event.

VNA