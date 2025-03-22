Lang Son Province proposes to build Lang Son- Thai Nguyen Expressway

The Lang Son Provincial People's Committee has proposed to the Ministry of Construction to include the Lang Son - Thai Nguyen Expressway into the National Road Network Plan for 2021-2030, with a vision for 2050.

As proposed, the expressway will span approximately 120 kilometers long.

The starting point of the Lang Son- Thai Nguyen Expressway will connect with the Dong Dang - Tra Linh Expressway in Lang Son Province, while the ending point will link up to the Thai Nguyen - Bac Kan Expressway in Thai Nguyen Province.

The Lang Son - Thai Nguyen Expressway will have four lanes and a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour, excluding a mountainous terrain section which will have a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour.

This expressway is expected to enhance regional economic development and improve transportation efficiency in the Northern provinces.

The Lang Son - Thai Nguyen Expressway is projected to have a total investment of approximately VND29 trillion (US$1.1 billion), including approximately VND18 trillion (US$703 million) for implementing the section through Lang Son Province and around VND11 trillion (US$429 million) for the section passing through Thai Nguyen Province.

The Lang Son Provincial People’s Committee plans to implement the project during the 2026-2030 period, utilizing medium-term public investment funds for 2026-2030 and other legal funding sources.

According to the Lang Son Provincial People’s Committee, the Lang Son - Thai Nguyen Expressway will likely help reduce the load on the National Highway 1B and significantly shorten travel time from Thai Nguyen and nearby provinces to Lang Son’s border gates.

Once completed, the Lang Son- Thai Nguyen Expressway is expected to enhance regional connectivity and transportation capacity, facilitate trade and tourism, contribute to economic growth in Northern Vietnam and promote border trade and Vietnam-China import-export activities.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong