National

Lang Son Province proposes to build Lang Son- Thai Nguyen Expressway

SGGPO

The Lang Son Provincial People's Committee has proposed to the Ministry of Construction to include the Lang Son - Thai Nguyen Expressway into the National Road Network Plan for 2021-2030, with a vision for 2050.

As proposed, the expressway will span approximately 120 kilometers long.

The starting point of the Lang Son- Thai Nguyen Expressway will connect with the Dong Dang - Tra Linh Expressway in Lang Son Province, while the ending point will link up to the Thai Nguyen - Bac Kan Expressway in Thai Nguyen Province.

The Lang Son - Thai Nguyen Expressway will have four lanes and a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour, excluding a mountainous terrain section which will have a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour.

This expressway is expected to enhance regional economic development and improve transportation efficiency in the Northern provinces.

cau-ban-tren-coc-5024-649.jpg
Lang Son Province proposes to include the Lang Son - Thai Nguyen Expressway into the National Road Network Plan for 2021-2030, with a vision for 2050.

The Lang Son - Thai Nguyen Expressway is projected to have a total investment of approximately VND29 trillion (US$1.1 billion), including approximately VND18 trillion (US$703 million) for implementing the section through Lang Son Province and around VND11 trillion (US$429 million) for the section passing through Thai Nguyen Province.

The Lang Son Provincial People’s Committee plans to implement the project during the 2026-2030 period, utilizing medium-term public investment funds for 2026-2030 and other legal funding sources.

According to the Lang Son Provincial People’s Committee, the Lang Son - Thai Nguyen Expressway will likely help reduce the load on the National Highway 1B and significantly shorten travel time from Thai Nguyen and nearby provinces to Lang Son’s border gates.

Once completed, the Lang Son- Thai Nguyen Expressway is expected to enhance regional connectivity and transportation capacity, facilitate trade and tourism, contribute to economic growth in Northern Vietnam and promote border trade and Vietnam-China import-export activities.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam-China import-export activities Lang Son- Thai Nguyen Expressway Ministry of Construction medium-term public investment funds regional economic development

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn