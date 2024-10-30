Lang Co Bay fish farmers devastated by Typhoon No.6

The storm brought high tides and large waves that destroyed the cages, tearing apart the nets and allowing the fish to drift out to sea. The remaining cages were filled with debris, and strong winds caused the fish to die.

Le Van Tho from the An Cu Dong No.2 residential group in Lang Co Town and others were busy clearing debris and repairing the battered fish cages. He noted that the Lang Co Estuary (also known as Lang Co Bay) and Lap An Lagoon are home to hundreds of households raising high-value specialty fish such as silver pomfret, snapper, sea bass, grouper, and cobia. The locals started raising fish at the beginning of 2024, and after ten months of care, they were about to harvest. "Due to slow market demand, we hadn’t harvested yet. Now, there’s nothing left; the fish have all drifted away with the big waves. Each cage contained about 200 market-sized fish weighing 2-3 kg each. The estimated loss is over VND100 million per cage," Tho explained.

Devastation in the cage fish farming area of Lang Co Town

Similarly, in the Cau Cu Hamlet of Hai Van Village, Lang Co Town, over 20 households raising brackish water fish, such as giant trevally and rabbitfish, have been left empty-handed after Typhoon No.6. Residents are now hoping to have their bank debts rescheduled and extended so they can continue borrowing funds to repair the cages and purchase fry for the upcoming season.

Mr. Vuong Dinh Tuan, Chairman of the Lang Co Town People's Committee, reported that the waves and winds from Typhoon No.6 sank and swept away 86 boats anchored in the area, all of which have now been located by residents and authorities. Among them, two small fishing boats suffered significant damage. A total of 105 households raising fish in cages experienced severe losses, and 39 fish traps in Lang Co Bay and Lap An Lagoon were completely destroyed.

Along the coastline of Lang Co Town, over 70 percent of the structures have collapsed or sustained damage, and all ten stalls on Nguyen Van Walking Street have been entirely destroyed. More than 400 houses suffered roof damage, with 77 homes having their roofs blown off between 70 percent and 100 percent and 62 homes with roof damage between 50 percent and 70 percent. Additionally, many public facilities and several roads have experienced landslides and damage.

Efforts to assist Lang Co residents in repairing their homes and restoring stability after Typhoon No.6

"Immediately after the storm cleared, local authorities used equipment to clear fallen trees and reopen roads. They also assisted in cleaning and repairing the roofs of severely affected households. At the same time, they conducted damage assessments to provide timely support for residents recovering from the losses caused by Typhoon No.6," Tuan stated.

By Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan