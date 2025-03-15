Landlords show improved awareness of fire safety responsibilities

An apartment building in HCMC

After nine months of implementing the Prime Minister- signed Directive 19, the number of rental housing units, standalone houses combined with production and business activities that still violate fire prevention and firefighting regulations in Ho Chi Minh City has decreased by 61.5 percent compared to before. Notably, landlords of boarding houses and mini-apartments have become more aware of their responsibilities in fire prevention and firefighting.

Improvements in boarding houses

According to Directive 19 issued on June 24, 2024, multi-story houses, multi-apartment buildings, and individual houses used for both residential and business purposes must meet fire prevention and safety standards by March 30, 2025. Those failing to comply will be required to cease operations until the necessary improvements are made.

Reports indicated that many high-rise boarding houses and mini-apartments in the city have been equipped with mini fire extinguishers and secondary exits. Additionally, owners of these properties are now permitted to participate in fire prevention and safety training programs.

The transformation of safety infrastructure at a five-story boarding house on Duong Quang Ham Street, Go Vap District, underscores the evolving approach to fire safety in residential rental properties. The landlord of five-story boarding house has significantly enhanced emergency egress capabilities by installing two external iron fire escapes, connecting the building's corridors to the rooftop and ground level. Tenant Nguyen Van Thanh revealed that these additions were made following regulatory scrutiny, which identified the inadequacy of the building's single internal staircase. The landlord's proactive approach also included the strategic deployment of portable fire extinguishers within the building's corridors.

Nguyen Thi Thu, a resident of Thu Duc City, reported that her boarding house consists of five floors and accommodates nearly 100 students and workers. Initially, when constructing the rental units, she installed caged balconies, commonly referred to as tiger cages, as a security measure against theft. However, following recent fire incidents, Ms. Thu, along with other lodging business owners, has gained a heightened awareness of the hazards posed by these enclosures and the critical importance of maintaining accessible fire exits.

Authorities conducted routine inspections and provided guidance on fire safety protocols, leading the property owner to remove non-compliant security structures and enhance fire suppression capabilities through the installation of supplementary, strategically located fire extinguishers.

Tenant Nguyen Van Khanh, who rents a room in Ward 3 of Ho Chi Minh City’s Go Vap District, disclosed that the lodging house he is staying in has three floors and a basement for parking. After the tragic fire that killed 56 people at a mini apartment building in Hanoi, the landlord installed more mini fire extinguishers.

In Ho Chi Minh City, local authorities have intensified efforts to enhance fire safety. Over recent months, police and officials at all levels have regularly conducted fire prevention training, workshops, and public awareness campaigns. They have also mobilized boarding house and apartment owners to remove hazardous 'tiger cage' structures and ensure emergency exits remain accessible, in order to mitigate the risk of fires and explosions. Furthermore, authorities have amplified educational outreach on fire prevention and response for both residents and landlords.

Chairman of District 11 People's Committee Nguyen Tran Binh affirmed that from mid-February 2025 to present, interdisciplinary inspection teams have pay more unscheduled visits to inspect fire prevention and fighting at boarding houses and mini-apartments in the area. These establishments that do not ensure fire prevention and fighting safety will be punished by local authorities according to regulations.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thang Long, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ho Chi Minh City Police, reported that prior to the issuance of Directive 19 by the Prime Minister, the police identified over 15,700 establishments in Ho Chi Minh City that were in violation of fire prevention and safety regulations. Among these, more than 13,900 were boarding houses and rental properties, while 930 were mixed-use buildings that combined residential and business activities, posing a significant risk of fire and explosion.

Many of these establishments exhibited serious deficiencies, including inadequate escape routes, insufficient fire prevention and firefighting equipment, and unsafe electrical systems that were often overloaded during peak usage times. Additionally, residents of boarding houses had not received comprehensive training or information regarding fire safety and prevention measures.

After Directive 19 took effect, the Ho Chi Minh City Police directed local police units to continue strengthening their review, guidance, and inspection of establishments with fire safety violations. The aim is to promptly address these issues. Specifically, the police are increasing the airtime for fire prevention and safety public awareness campaigns, prioritizing broadcast during peak viewership hours and on social media platforms.

Up to now, around 5,155 establishments in Ho Chi Minh City are houses, rental rooms, individual houses combined with production and business that still violate fire prevention and fighting, a decrease of 61.5 percent compared to the time before the issuance of the Directive 19. Of which, there are 4,737 establishments in the form of boarding houses, rental rooms and 418 establishments in the form of houses combined with production and business.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy