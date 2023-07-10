Lam Dong Province urgently launching resettlement projects

Lam Dong Province is planning to finish construction projects to resettle evacuated residents from natural disaster areas and freely migrants in 2024 and 2025.



Accordingly, the resettlement project for freely migrants in the villages of Dan Ha, Thong Nhat, Phuong Lam, and Tan Lap (in Dan Phuong Commune of Lam Ha District) has a total investment of over VND78 billion (US$3.3 million). When finished, the new residential facilities will accommodate 429 households.

The housing project for evacuated people from flash flood areas in the four villages of Lien Ha Commune (Lam Ha District) has just been approved to build as quickly as possible. With an investment of VND11 billion ($465,000), the construction can serve 17 households.

The resettlement project for freely migrants in Sub-zone No.179 of Lieng Sronh Commune (in Dam Rong District) can provide accommodation for 192 households who are ethnic people coming from Northwest provinces. It has received only VND16 billion ($677,000) out of the allocated VND159 billion ($6.7 million). The project still encounters various challenges, especially traffic-related issues, due to its remote location.

Lam Dong Province People’s Committee has recently proposed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development ask the Government to consider allocating nearly VND30 billion ($1.27 million) for more investment in critical traffic facilities in the province to serve merchandise transport and individual traveling needs of local people here.