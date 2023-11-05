Kien Giang set to be national marine economic center

Following Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha’s Decision No. 1289/QD-TTg for the planning of the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang for the period 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, the province is set to be the national marine economic center.

Accordingly, the scope and boundary of Kien Giang Province's planning from 2021 to 2030, with a vision to 2050, includes the entire mainland territory of Kien Giang Province and the marine space determined according to the Vietnam Law of the Sea in 2012 and the Government’s Decree No. 40/2016/ND-CP dated May 15, 2016, of detailing the implementation of a number of articles of the Law on Sea and Island Resources and Environment.

According to the plan until 2030, Kien Giang Province with a high quality of life in the Mekong Delta is the national marine economic center. Its cities including Rach Gia, Ha Tien, and Phu Quoc are the main development triangle of the urban sea-oriented economy, trade and services.

In particular, Phu Quoc is a service center, high-quality eco-tourism, sea and island resort tourism of national and international stature connecting to major economic centers in the region and the world while Rach Gia City is a green commercial and service city and Ha Tien City is a heritage city.

Economically, the growth rate of gross regional product (GRDP) reached 7 percent a year and GRDP per capita was VND127 million (US$ 5,178). Roughly 23.7 million holiday-makers visit the province annually including 22 million domestic visitors and 1.7 million international visitors.

In the period after 2030, the Rach Gia coastal economic zone will be established with a focus on the development of trade, services, seaport logistics, urban - service - tourism, coastal industry, aquaculture and exploitation of seafood, renewable energy and new marine economic sectors, to promote the potential and advantages of general - specialized urban areas – a wholesale centers for fisheries and Rach Gia airport.

In addition, Kien Giang province border gate economic zone including the Ha Tien International border gate economic zone and the Giang Thanh national border gate area will be established.

Moreover, by 2050, Kien Giang Province will become a strong marine economic center of the country; It is an important gateway, transportation, trade and international exchange hub while its island district - Phu Quoc - is a center of tourism services, general services, and unique marine and island eco-tourism.

In the province’s plan, the key tasks and development breakthroughs of Kien Giang Province include the development of the marine economy, promotion of tourism, investment, trade, production and consumption connections between the mainland and islands, with a focus on Phu Quoc in addition to sustainable seafood exploitation, fisheries logistics services, seafood processing industry, renewable energy industry.

Create a breakthrough in developing Phu Quoc City with a unique and outstanding mechanism of preferential policies to focus on mobilizing and prioritizing resources to develop some key industries and fields for Phu Quoc.

According to the plan, digital transformation and high technology will be implemented in socio-economic activities and the building of digital government for the efficiency of public administration and reforms of administrative procedures.