Khanh Hoa province should become a growth pole: PM

Khanh Hoa holds potential and competitive advantages for socio-economic development, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while addressing a conference on master plan announcement and investment promotion of Khanh Hoa on April 2.

Khanh Hoa should be an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign investors, especially in services, tourism and maritime economy, the leader noted, asking the locality to promptly complete and implement planning schemes, especially approved ones.

He used the occasion to call on enterprises and investors to put forth long-term, sustainable business strategies, focusing on green economy, digital economy, circular economy and climate change response.

The Government will instruct ministries and agencies to continue studying suitable mechanisms and policies to help Khanh Hoa maximise resources for development, improve its investment environment, and achieve its strategic goals, the leader pledged.

At the conference, Chinh and representatives from ministries, agencies and Khanh Hoa inaugurated the province's portal on investment promotion, at https://ipa.khanhhoa.gov.vn.

Khanh Hoa also presented 25 decisions approving in principle investment plans, along with investment licences, memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements to domestic and foreign businesses operating in tourism, urban development, industrial infrastructure, seaports, aviation, education-training, and agro-forestry-fishery product processing, which are worth tens of billions of Vietnamese dong.

At a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on April 1, Chinh stressed that with its favourable conditions, Khanh Hoa should create development breakthroughs and become a region and national growth pole.

The province needs to make further efforts in socio-economic development in harmony with environmental protection, while strengthening cooperation and linkages with other localities in the region, he said.

The Government leader urged Khanh Hoa to better perform the planning work, accelerate economic restructuring in tandem with growth model reform based on science-technology, innovation and digital transformation and improve personnel quality.

It is a must to effectively implement Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW in 2018 on the sustainable development strategy of Vietnam's maritime economy by 2030, with a vision towards 2045, and concertedly roll out solutions to promote the sea-based economy and protect the country’s sea and island sovereignty, with a focus on high-quality marine tourism and services, industry, seaports, marine transport, aviation, coastal urban development and aquaculture, he said.

The leader asked Khanh Hoa to coordinate with ministries and agencies to turn its Truong Sa island district into a national centre of economy and socio-culture at sea, and a solid defence area.

The province needs to mobilise all resources for development, improve the effectiveness of investment attraction and use, focus on the three key economic regions - Van Phong Economic Zone, Nha Trang city, and Cam Ranh Bay area, and accelerate the disbursement of public investment and speed up the progress of essential, key projects, especially the Van Phong - Nha Trang and Buon Ma Thuot - Khanh Hoa expressway projects.

Chinh listed other tasks for the locality such as reforming administrative procedures, improving the business environment, and paying more attention socio-cultural affairs and environmental protection, and Party and political stem building.

According to a report presented at the meeting, last year, Khanh Hoa fulfilled 20 out of the 22 set targets, with its GDRP growing 20.7% year-on-year and export revenue reaching US$1.6 billion, up 17.2% compared to the plan.

Its state budget collection exceeded VND16.5 trillion (US$703.17 million), a rise of 37.3% from the plan. Notably, the locality earned more than VND13.84 trillion from tourism, 5.8 times higher than that in 2021.

Also on April 1, the PM attended a ceremony marking 370 years of Khanh Hoa’s construction and development (1653-2023) and 48 years since the locality’s liberation (April 2, 1975).