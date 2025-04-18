Key projects in Mekong Delta set to commence, be inaugurated during holiday

Several key projects in the Mekong Delta localities will be commenced and inaugurated on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 –2025).

As of April 17, the People’s Committee of Long An Province announced that the locality would organize groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies for five key provincial projects, in line with directives from the Prime Minister, in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 –April 30, 2025).

The provincial Road 823D, a new Northwest corridor connecting the Mekong Delta province of Long An and Ho Chi Minh City, will be opened to traffic during the National Reunification Day (April 30) holiday.

These events include the commencement of an ecological, commercial and tourism urban area in Thanh Phu Commune, Ben Luc District, covering over 220 hectares with a total investment of nearly VND17 trillion (US$656 million); a ceremony for the technical opening of Provincial Road 823D, a new Northwest corridor connecting Long An Province with Ho Chi Minh City; groundbreaking ceremony for the Mai Ba Huong residential area in Luong Hoa Commune, Ben Luc District; commencement of Tandoland Industrial Park, located in Luong Hoa and Tan Hoa communes, Ben Luc District; and inauguration of an automobile parts and accessories manufacturing plant.

In Tien Giang Province, alongside visits to present gifts to policy-beneficiary families and those in difficult circumstances, the Tien Giang Provincial People's Committee has also organized a variety of cultural and artistic events, including a photo and artifact exhibition showcasing Tien Giang’s socioeconomic achievements, the second Tien Giang Provincial Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival 2025 and so on.

The national key project of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge connecting Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces will have the main cable-stayed bridge connected on April 19.

Notably, the connection ceremony for the main cable-stayed span of the significant Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project connecting Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces will be organized on April 19. Currently, contractors have mobilized 150 pieces of equipment, 500 workers and 83 technical staff operating and working in three shifts and four teams at the construction site, even through the holidays with strong determination to accelerate progress and bring the project into operation as soon as possible.

Vinh Long Province will organize Thanh Tra Fruit (gandaria, Bouea macrophylla) Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

Vinh Long Province will host a public showcase to set a Vietnamese record with 135 dishes made using gandaria during the April 30 holiday.

In Vinh Long Province, the 2025 Vinh Long Culture, Sports and Tourism Week will take place from April 26 to May 2, featuring vibrant activities such as a fireworks display on the night of April 29, Thanh Tra Fruit (gandaria, Bouea macrophylla) Festival and a public showcase to set a Vietnamese record with 135 dishes made from the fruit, Vinh Long Marathon 2025, Famtrip program to promote tourism tours to the Mang Thit heritage site, Vinh Long Street Carnival 2025, boat race, paragliding performances, water puppetry, cycling race and others.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong