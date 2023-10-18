Key healthcare projects: Challenges in completing Tan Kien Healthcare cluster

|
The land on Nguyen Cuu Phu Street, Tan Kien Commune, Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City has not been agreed upon for land clearance to implement the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster.
It was meant to provide top-notch medical training and treatment while alleviating the strain on healthcare facilities in the city center. Nevertheless, after eight years of implementation, numerous healthcare components remain unfinished up to the present day.
Entanglements in compensation procedures
In early October 2023, we revisited the construction project for Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine No.2, which is designed to be integrated with a hospital for practical training, following the hospital-university model within the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster. This project is classified as a Category A construction, featuring a ten-story above-ground structure and one basement level. As of now, the construction has progressed to the 7th floor. However, the project is at risk of not meeting its planned completion because some households have not yet handed over the site.
Mr. Nguyen Van Tuan, Chairman of the Tan Kien Commune People's Committee in Binh Chanh District, has reported that there are still nine out of 75 households, accounting for 9,526.1 out of 333,208 square meters, approximately 2.85 percent, who have not agreed to hand over their land. Despite many dialogues and efforts by the district leadership since the end of 2012, and the project compensation committee devising a compensation plan, offering support and payments to affected households and individuals, as of now, these nine households have not consented to accept compensation and transfer their land to the construction team. The complications in land clearance compensation for various projects within the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster stem from these households insisting on using the land reclamation rates at the time of land acquisition rather than the rates from 2008.
On this matter, Mr. Loi Dai Phong, Head of the Land Clearance Compensation Committee in Binh Chanh District, firmly stated that the land clearance compensation for healthcare projects in Tan Kien Commune and Tan Nhut Commune of Binh Chanh District was not applied based on the 2008 rates. Mr. Loi Dai Phong added that Tan Kien Commune has been actively exploring ways to support households with a large population eligible for additional land in the 6-hectare resettlement area in Tan Kien.
Continuing the relocation efforts
According to the HCMC Department of Health, the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster was approved by the HCMC People's Committee in 2015 with an initial scale of 54 hectares but later expanded to 74 hectares. In addition to focusing on intensive healthcare investments with advanced technologies, this healthcare cluster is also planned to be built following the green healthcare model, with 19 hectares allocated for public parks, sanitation facilities, public parking areas, sports facilities, and accommodation for the families of patients.
As of now, the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects has completed and brought into operation a range of projects. These include the HCMC Children's Hospital, the HCMC Hematology and Blood Transfusion Hospital, the HCMC Forensic Center, and the Medical Testing Center of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine. Additionally, within the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster, there are projects such as the Ear, Nose, and Throat Hospital No.2, the HCMC Heart Institute No.2, Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, and the 115 Emergency Center.
According to the HCMC Department of Health, the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster is in the process of evolving into specialized healthcare facilities equipped with modern infrastructure, aiming at assuming a pivotal role in the healthcare development of the Mekong Delta provinces. This healthcare cluster represents a model that brings together newly constructed specialized medical facilities, showcasing the distinct character of HCMC. It is a commemorative work of HCMC's 50th anniversary of National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).
Nevertheless, the compensation process related to technical infrastructure investment continues to encounter various challenges, particularly with many households resisting relocation. Mr. Vo Duc Thanh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Chanh District, reported that by the end of November 2022, the district's People's Committee had issued a decision endorsing the compensation, support, and resettlement policy for the technical infrastructure project of the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster (Phase 2). The total budget allocated for this project exceeds VND798.62 billion, with over VND775 billion for compensation and support, more than VND15 billion for land clearance and compensation preparation, and an additional contingency fund of nearly VND7.6 billion.
By December 1, 2022, the HCMC Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects had transferred VND718.85 billion to the Compensation and Land Clearance Committee of Binh Chanh District. Shortly after receiving the funds for land clearance compensation, in early December 2022, the People's Committee of Binh Chanh District publicly listed the approval of the compensation, support, resettlement, and vocational training policy at the headquarters of the People's Committee of Tan Kien Commune and Tan Nhut Commune, and the People's Committee office of the hamlet where land was being reclaimed. The People's Committees of Tan Kien and Tan Nhut communes also widely disseminated this information through local radio stations.
The Compensation and Land Clearance Committee has begun distributing compensation and support to affected households. Nevertheless, up to this point, only 86 out of 93 households have consented to surrender their land, including the portion of State-managed land with an area of 199,907.1 square meters, accounting for 93.25 percent of total land area, for the project's implementation.
Urgent resolution of overcrowding at HCMC Traumatology and Orthopedics Hospital
Associate Professor - Dr. TANG CHI THUONG, Director of the HCMC Department of Health: Urgent support for the HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopedics
The leadership of HCMC has given the green light to a plan to exchange the Cao Thang Technical College dormitory building and acquire the mentioned dormitory for management and expansion by the HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopedics. The Department of Health has now proposed to the People's Committee of HCMC to provide guidance to the relevant departments and agencies to accelerate the process.
According to the planning of the Tan Kien healthcare cluster in Binh Chanh District, the city will designate 2 hectares of land for the construction of the HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopedics. The Department of Health has prepared an urgent registration for the construction project of the HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopedics, with a total investment of VND1.5 trillion, to be executed from 2023 to 2028.
In the short term, the Department of Health will allocate approximately VND2 billion for fire safety improvements at the HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopedics. Additionally, the Department will facilitate the relocation process and resolve any procedural issues associated with moving to the old HCMC Hospital of Hematology and Blood Transfusion at 201 Pham Viet Chanh Street, District 1.
Dr. LE DINH KHA, Principal of Cao Thang Technical College: Eager for transfer
The dormitory, located in District 5, was assigned to the College by HCMC in 1977. This building was constructed in the 1960s on a 513m2 area, featuring 11 floors. In the 2014-2016 period, the People's Committee of HCMC decided to allocate 10 hectares of land in Nha Be District for the College to build its second facility.
Besides some departments and offices, there is also a dormitory, but due to various objective and subjective reasons, no progress has been made up to now. The College hopes the city will pay attention and swiftly resolve any difficulties and issues related to land compensation and clearance in Nha Be District.
This will enable the College to proceed with the construction of its second facility since the current facility in District 1 is heavily overcrowded. Once the land is available, the College will hand over the student dormitory at 931-937 Tran Hung Dao Street for the city to expand the HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopedics.
Ms. LE THI THUY TRANG, General Director of Compensation and Site Clearance Joint Stock Corporation: Ready to proceed with the project
Over the past decade, the company has demonstrated unwavering commitment and close collaboration with Binh Chanh District to complete all the necessary procedures for the HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopedics project at Zone 6A, Hamlet 4, Binh Hung Commune. These procedures encompass legal requirements, environmental impact assessment approvals, feasibility study report reviews, and construction design evaluations.
However, the Department of Health in HCMC's proposal to relocate the HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopedics to the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster will pose significant challenges for the company's investment partner. Nevertheless, the company remains committed to proceeding with the project as per the approved plan, following the Build-Transfer (BT) contract method. The company is fully prepared to initiate the project's construction and promptly bring it to completion upon receiving all necessary approvals.