Key healthcare projects: Challenges in completing Tan Kien Healthcare cluster

Given approval and initiated in 2015, the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster, located in Binh Chanh District, was expected to become a state-of-the-art healthcare system for not only HCMC but the country.

It was meant to provide top-notch medical training and treatment while alleviating the strain on healthcare facilities in the city center. Nevertheless, after eight years of implementation, numerous healthcare components remain unfinished up to the present day.

Entanglements in compensation procedures

In early October 2023, we revisited the construction project for Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine No.2, which is designed to be integrated with a hospital for practical training, following the hospital-university model within the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster. This project is classified as a Category A construction, featuring a ten-story above-ground structure and one basement level. As of now, the construction has progressed to the 7th floor. However, the project is at risk of not meeting its planned completion because some households have not yet handed over the site.

Mr. Nguyen Van Tuan, Chairman of the Tan Kien Commune People's Committee in Binh Chanh District, has reported that there are still nine out of 75 households, accounting for 9,526.1 out of 333,208 square meters, approximately 2.85 percent, who have not agreed to hand over their land. Despite many dialogues and efforts by the district leadership since the end of 2012, and the project compensation committee devising a compensation plan, offering support and payments to affected households and individuals, as of now, these nine households have not consented to accept compensation and transfer their land to the construction team. The complications in land clearance compensation for various projects within the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster stem from these households insisting on using the land reclamation rates at the time of land acquisition rather than the rates from 2008.

On this matter, Mr. Loi Dai Phong, Head of the Land Clearance Compensation Committee in Binh Chanh District, firmly stated that the land clearance compensation for healthcare projects in Tan Kien Commune and Tan Nhut Commune of Binh Chanh District was not applied based on the 2008 rates. Mr. Loi Dai Phong added that Tan Kien Commune has been actively exploring ways to support households with a large population eligible for additional land in the 6-hectare resettlement area in Tan Kien.

Continuing the relocation efforts

According to the HCMC Department of Health, the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster was approved by the HCMC People's Committee in 2015 with an initial scale of 54 hectares but later expanded to 74 hectares. In addition to focusing on intensive healthcare investments with advanced technologies, this healthcare cluster is also planned to be built following the green healthcare model, with 19 hectares allocated for public parks, sanitation facilities, public parking areas, sports facilities, and accommodation for the families of patients.

As of now, the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects has completed and brought into operation a range of projects. These include the HCMC Children's Hospital, the HCMC Hematology and Blood Transfusion Hospital, the HCMC Forensic Center, and the Medical Testing Center of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine. Additionally, within the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster, there are projects such as the Ear, Nose, and Throat Hospital No.2, the HCMC Heart Institute No.2, Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, and the 115 Emergency Center.

According to the HCMC Department of Health, the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster is in the process of evolving into specialized healthcare facilities equipped with modern infrastructure, aiming at assuming a pivotal role in the healthcare development of the Mekong Delta provinces. This healthcare cluster represents a model that brings together newly constructed specialized medical facilities, showcasing the distinct character of HCMC. It is a commemorative work of HCMC's 50th anniversary of National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

Nevertheless, the compensation process related to technical infrastructure investment continues to encounter various challenges, particularly with many households resisting relocation. Mr. Vo Duc Thanh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Chanh District, reported that by the end of November 2022, the district's People's Committee had issued a decision endorsing the compensation, support, and resettlement policy for the technical infrastructure project of the Tan Kien Healthcare cluster (Phase 2). The total budget allocated for this project exceeds VND798.62 billion, with over VND775 billion for compensation and support, more than VND15 billion for land clearance and compensation preparation, and an additional contingency fund of nearly VND7.6 billion.

By December 1, 2022, the HCMC Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects had transferred VND718.85 billion to the Compensation and Land Clearance Committee of Binh Chanh District. Shortly after receiving the funds for land clearance compensation, in early December 2022, the People's Committee of Binh Chanh District publicly listed the approval of the compensation, support, resettlement, and vocational training policy at the headquarters of the People's Committee of Tan Kien Commune and Tan Nhut Commune, and the People's Committee office of the hamlet where land was being reclaimed. The People's Committees of Tan Kien and Tan Nhut communes also widely disseminated this information through local radio stations.

The Compensation and Land Clearance Committee has begun distributing compensation and support to affected households. Nevertheless, up to this point, only 86 out of 93 households have consented to surrender their land, including the portion of State-managed land with an area of 199,907.1 square meters, accounting for 93.25 percent of total land area, for the project's implementation.