Joyful atmosphere in air, Christmas celebrated around country

Joyful Christmas atmosphere permeates every corner of Vietnam, from the bustling urban centers to the serene countryside. This joyous occasion provides a cherished opportunity for families and friends to come together.

People gather at Ha Phat Church in Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City

Christmas, an annual holiday that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated in unique ways in different places.

Hanoi's chilly winter weather does little to dampen the festive spirit of Christmas. Both locals and tourists alike are drawn to the city's vibrant celebrations, creating a bustling atmosphere. Churches, shops, and streets are adorned with dazzling lights and colorful decorations, casting a magical glow over the city.

Hanoi Cathedral stands majestically, adorned with a towering pine tree and a captivating nativity scene. The tree arches surrounding the church are illuminated with twinkling stars, creating a magical ambiance. For foreign tourists, experiencing Christmas in Hanoi's crisp winter air is an unforgettable memory.

Spanish tourist Antoni shared that this is the second time he has come to Hanoi to celebrate Christmas, enjoyed cold weather and the closeness and warmth of the people of Hanoi. Churches in the capital city are decorated with many colors, just like Spain.

Numerous other churches in the capital including Ham Long Church, Cua Bac Church, and Phung Khoang Church, have also been beautifully adorned to welcome visitors and tourists for Christmas Eve celebrations. Hang Ma and Luong Van Can streets are must-visit destinations for both locals and tourists during the Christmas season in Hanoi.

In the prominent Catholic communities of Dong Nai Province such as Ho Nai, Gia Kiem, and Tan Mai, the pathways leading to these areas have been transformed with vibrant LED lights, magnificently decorated churches, and families actively preparing grottos and hanging colorful lights.

At Ha Phat Parish in Bien Hoa City, a striking Christmas tree, standing nearly 40 meters tall and crafted from approximately 4,000 conical hats, serves as a major attraction, drawing in thousands of visitors.

In Binh Duong Province, the Christmas spirit is vibrant and lively, particularly at Phu Loi Parish, where grottos, star-shaped lights, Christmas trees, and images of Santa Claus adorn the surroundings. On the evening of December 24, the parish hosted a cultural program and festive Christmas displays, fostering a warm and joyful atmosphere for the holiday season.

Yesterday afternoon, the Oncology Hospital - Branch 2 in Ho Chi Minh City, located in Thu Duc City, experienced an unusually high level of activity. This was due to the presence of "Santa Claus," who was fulfilling the wishes of children receiving cancer treatment. Prior to this event, the children had expressed their desires by writing them on a Christmas tree.

The words describing the dreams of children resonated deeply with the audience. Filled with anticipation for the gifts, Nguyen Van Viet Nam, born in 2015, appeared more joyful and vibrant than ever. Upon hearing the announcement, he eagerly positioned himself in a wheelchair, ready for his mother to assist him in collecting his Christmas presents. At just under 10 years old, he and his mother have journeyed from An Giang to Ho Chi Minh City for nearly eight years to seek treatment for leukemia.

He said that he has never been to Christmas before, but every year he receive gifts, his favorite is the teddy bear, he will hug it to sleep. Everyone all loves him so he will not feel painful anymore.

Resident Dao Huy Hung in District 4 and his friends were deeply touched as they prepared gifts early and witnessed the joy on the children’s faces as they received their Christmas presents. Mr. Hung expressed his heartfelt wish that these children, instead of undergoing chemotherapy in the hospital, could be out celebrating Christmas with their families.

He confessed that witnessing the smiles and laughter he brought to the children on this joyous day left him with an overwhelming sense of purpose and a deep satisfaction that touched his soul.

Meanwhile, on the evening of December 24, Ho Chi Minh City radiated brilliance. The entire city seemed to come alive, illuminated by sparkling lights adorning major streets like Nguyen Hue and Le Loi.

Thousands of residents and tourists alike delighted in strolling through the city, admiring the unique and beautiful decorations. Shopping centers, including Diamond Plaza, Vincom, and Aeon Mall, buzzed with activity. Festive music filled the air, art performances captivated onlookers, and special sections showcased a dazzling array of Christmas gifts.

At Notre Dame Cathedral and the Pham The Hien Catholic neighborhood, a large crowd gathered – both devout believers and curious tourists. They attended mass and prayed, creating a sacred and hopeful atmosphere.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan