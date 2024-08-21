Int’l organizations commit to supporting Vietnam in green transportation

Many international organizations are committed to supporting Vietnam in developing green transportation at a seminar held by the Ministry of Transportation on August 21.

Delegates attend the seminar on "Developing green transportation: challenges and solutions for attracting investment" held on August 21. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event titled “Developing green transportation: challenges and solutions for attracting investment", Mr. Thomas Wiersing, Charge d'affaires of the EU Delegation to Vietnam said that the EU set a target to cut carbon emissions in transport by 60 percent by 2050. To help reduce emissions, the EU has launched regulations such as implementing stringent CO2 emission standards, using alternative fuels like electricity and hydrogen in transportation, and investing in developing cleaner public transport to reduce personal vehicles.

In Vietnam, the EU is committed to supporting the reduction of emissions in the transportation sector, aiding the development of public transport, and sharing experiences with relevant Vietnamese partners.

Chief of the representative office of the South Korean government’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) in Hanoi, Jin Saeun stated that the government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) is very interested in developing green transportation infrastructure. The EDCF has established a green building rating system to assess its investment projects.

Based on the assessment, the bank will evaluate projects to ensure they meet the emission limits and support partners in assessing the impact of climate change. EDCF and South Korea are committed to fully supporting Vietnam in achieving its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Accordingly, the Australian Government has pledged to carry out bilateral cooperation with Vietnam to make an effort to reduce emissions, especially as the two countries have upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Australia will enhance the sharing of knowledge on green energy transition, implement a financial partnership program with Vietnamese businesses for the construction of electric vehicle charging stations, and closely cooperate with the Ministry of Transport to strengthen the Australian Government’s support for the development of green transportation infrastructure.

Ms. Takebayashi Yoko, Deputy Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Vietnam noted that public transport is a key focus in green transition. Currently, JICA is carrying out numerous technical assistance projects to improve and equip smart monitoring systems and enhance public transportation management capabilities in major cities.

Acting Ambassador of Australia to Vietnam, Ms. Renée Deschamps also expressed her strong interest in green transportation development and shared experience in cutting emissions from the transportation sector. The Australian Government has issued policies to encourage people and businesses to use electric vehicles. Australia is committed to investing US$500 million in building road infrastructure, especially focusing on boosting the uptake of electric vehicles.

JICA is also actively participating in urban railway projects in Hanoi and HCMC. JICA is always ready to mobilize resources to collaborate with the government and partners in developing green transportation in Vietnam, she added.

At the seminar, representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam also made strong commitments to investing in green technology. They expressed their desire to continue playing an important role in providing financial support and investment to create a sustainable green transportation system for Vietnam.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh