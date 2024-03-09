Insurance agency urges schools to increase students' health insurance purchase

The insurance agency in Ho Chi Minh City has urged schools to increase the purchase of health insurance for students.

Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Agency has just sent a document to principals of educational institutions in the city asking to increase the implementation of health insurance for students. In recent years, the number of students participating in health insurance has increased year by year, with timely support from the state budget of 30 percent.

However, there are still many non-public educational establishments, especially universities and vocational colleges, whose rate of students participating in health insurance is still low compared to the average rate of other schools citywide.

Therefore, the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Agency recommends that principals of educational institutions increase propaganda of health insurance policies for students as well as collect insurance premium right from the beginning of the academic year.

At the same time, schools should ask students' parents to provide numbers of personal identification or chip-based ID cards of their children to ensure that all students have social insurance data synchronized with national population data.

By Ngo Binh – Translated By Anh Quan