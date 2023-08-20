Inspirational women with great creativity benefit society, community

Among the 11 honorees to be awarded in the Ton Duc Thang Award in 2023, there are three female honorees with numerous typical initiatives in the field of scientific research and the processing industry.

Practical effects

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le Thuy, Head of the Laboratory Animal Breeding Team Experiment, Ho Chi Minh City Center for Biotechnology, introduced the initiative to import and breed the C57BL/6 mouse line (also known as the black mouse) for vaccine research. With only 25 breeding mice imported from Singapore at the beginning of 2022, up to now, the herd of black mice has had hundreds of offspring to serve the biomedical research within the center and, by extension, in the country.

Previously, biomedical research in Vietnam mainly used guinea pigs (white mice). However, this breed is not widely recognized in the world, so the research results are only applicable in the country, and cannot reap the desired results. Armed with this understanding, Ms. Thuy researched and decided to import black mice from Singapore for breeding and supplying to domestic research units.

According to Ms.Thuy, in the past, testing on imported black mice was very costly. Therefore, the successful breeding and rearing of black mice in Vietnam has contributed to actively supporting research and testing related to domestic animals.

Along with the initiative to import and breed black mice, during her 16 years of working at the Biotechnology Center of HCMC, Ms. Thuy has launched many initiatives in scientific research and received many city-level awards. To this end, she has made constant efforts and devoted herself to making practical contributions to the community. During the research process, notwithstanding many failures, she was never discouraged and always looked for new solutions.

With the same aspiration to increase labor productivity and reduce pressure for workers, Ms. Ho Thuy Bao Nhu, food factory production manager of Unilever Vietnam International Co., Ltd., also has many breakthrough innovations involving application of science and technology, as well as digital transformation in production processes.

During her 7 years of working at the company, Ms. Nhu has had many initiatives to improve the production process, saving up to millions of dollars for the company. In particular, the initiative "Improving environmental conditions in the area for semi-finished products and methods of disinfecting equipment" has helped the company reduce the weekly frequency of cleaning and disinfecting equipment by nearly 40 percent, increasing the total productivity by nearly 6 percent. This initiative also helps reduce working time, reduce emissions to the environment, increase equipment life, and save the company more than US$71,000(VND1.7 billion) in 2022.

Keeping the flame of passion

According to Ms. Ho Thuy Bao Nhu, her work in the field of food production requires a clean working environment. Thus, every week workers have to spend 8 hours at the beginning and 8 hours at the end of the week to do the cleaning, which is quite arduous and involves high exposure to water.

Therefore, she is very delighted when the aforementioned initiative is applied and brings practical benefits in terms of reducing work pressure and increasing productivity.

Also working in the field of food processing, requiring ingenuity and meticulousness, every year, Ms. Vo Thi Ngoc Diem, Executive Producer of the red fish line of Saigon Food Joint Stock Company, has about 8 to 10 initiatives to improve the company's production process, which benefit the company about $83,800 (VND2 billion). With her personal experience and dedication to the profession, Ms. Diem inspires her workers through specific actions. She is always willing to instruct every worker, step by step. As a result, Ms. Diem has trained 48 workers who managed to reach higher positions, and 35 workers who won the title of excellent worker.

Working in the company for more than 12 years, holding many positions with many different challenges, Diem always tries her best to find new ways to tackle every problem she encounters. She yearns to learn more and strives restlessly to increase the productivity of employees, reduce costs for the company and meet all requirements of customers.