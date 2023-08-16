Multibillion initiatives benefit companies, ensure labor safety

The technical initiative "Solution to block the box culvert" of Deputy Director Dang Van Song of the Western City Drainage Branch (HCMC Urban Sewerage One Member Co., Ltd.) benefits the company and helps ensure labor safety in deep sewer.

Multibillion initiatives

HCMC Urban Sewerage One Member Co., Ltd. is assigned to manage, maintain and dredge many sewer lines in the city. As the box culverts are located deep, often flooded with water, water flow needs to be stopped and pumped whenever the culverts are maintained or dredged. However, the current manual work of water blocking, which requires 8 workers and 2 drivers to block a position, is troublesome and expensive.

Workers put from 5 to 10 meters cubic of sand into 400 to 600 sacks, then drop it under the box culvert. Below, workers soak in dirty water to stack each sandbag into a water-stop wall. When dredging is completed, workers continue to dismantle and bring all the sand ashore. The work is even more demanding and dangerous on rainy days with high tide, when the water rises and washes sandbags into the sewer.

Acknowledging the hardships and dangers of workers, after many sleepless nights, engineer Dang Van Song came up with a solution of box culverts to block the flow and actively regulate water in the case of heavy rain combined with high tide. The box culvert block features high tightness, convenient disassembly, safety and helpful to workers.

The effectiveness of the box culvert can be seen in the shrinking time needed to block water flow and pump water at each location, from four days to one hour. Dismantling time after construction reduces from one day to 15 minutes. The company saved 48.6 man days, with more than 180 liters of fuel in each interception. The initiative not only benefits the company more than US$104,000 (VND2.5 billion) each year, but also allows flexible work in times of rain and high tide.

Bachelor of Science Cao Van Tuan, Head of Department of Environmental Technology and Quality Control (HCMC Urban Environment Co., Ltd.), is described as greatly innovative with the topic "Pilot collection, transshipment and transfer of common industrial solid waste”. Accordingly, common industrial solid waste is collected, put on a conveyor belt through a magnetic separator for metal separation, transported to a fine mill, and transferred to a storage facility.

Mr. Cao Van Tuan's scientific work has been effective in many ways. Districts that have implemented the initiative witness a decrease in restless release of common industrial solid waste on sidewalks, vacant lots and canals, as well as the significant improvement in people’s environmental awareness. The initiative "Organizing a network for collecting and treating common industrial solid waste" has saved over US$417,000 (VND10 billion) for the state budget, and benefited the company US$350,000 (VND8.4 billion).

Both integrity and professional competence

Creativity and initiatives have become indispensable parts for engineer Dang Van Song. In addition to the management work, Deputy Director of the Western City Drainage Branch (HCMC Urban Drainage One Member Co., Ltd.) Dang Van Song also regularly inspects the site work, spending a lot of time promoting initiatives and technique improvements to reduce labor for workers and increase productivity.

For many years in a row, engineer Dang Van Song has come up with many technical initiatives, which have been applied and reaped high efficiency. For example, engineer Dang Van Song launched the initiative "Improved culvert turning bar" in 2018, "Degreasing bridge for the round sewer" in 2019, and "Water shutoff valve mounted upside down in round culvert" in 2020.

Graduated with a degree in Business Administration, Mr. Cao Van Tuan is passionate and famous for his creative works and technical initiatives. The creativity of Head of Department of Environmental Technology and Quality Control (HCMC Urban Environment Company One Member Co., Ltd.) Cao Van Tuan is remarkable. In four years, from 2019 to 2022, Mr. Cao Van Tuan has nine recognized technical topics, yielding high efficiency.

Cao Van Tuan not only makes his mark for multibillion technical initiatives that benefit HCMC, but also in diverse and highly applicable fields of research and creativity. In the field of Covid-19 epidemic prevention, for example, his initiatives include "Reusing waste chemicals as deodorant products", "Manufacturing automatic hand sanitizers", and "Tool and equipment disinfectant solutions".

In the field of technology, he has launched many innovative initiatives, such as “Brochure designing to introduce the company's activities", "Solutions to upgrade and complete the company's website". In the field of waste treatment, he has the topics "Organizing a model of a network to collect, treat and recycle common industrial solid waste", and "Recycling ash and slag into building materials".