Improving people's life key to protect security, order: PM

The core of security and order protection is constantly improving people's spiritual and material life with no one left behind.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated while chairing a conference on security-order protection in the Central Highlands region, which was held in Da Lat city of Lam Dong on August 25.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the Central Highlands region in the country's economy, politics, security, defense, and ecological environment, the PM underlined that the Party and State have paid great attention to ensuring the stable development of this region.

He noted that many resolutions and conclusions on boosting the region's growth have been issued, including Resolution No.23-NQ/TW on orientations for socio-economic development and defense-security protection in the Central Highlands region until 2030 with a vision to 2045, and the PM's Decision No.104 dated on December 8, 2023 on launching a project to promote the region's socio-economic growth in association with defense-security protection in the region.

A regional council has been held to support the PM in dealing with important and intersectoral works related to regional connections and sustainable development of the Central Highlands region, he said.

To create a solid foundation for the development of the Central Highlands commensurate with its potential and advantages, consolidate its cultural identity, and improve the material and spiritual life of local residents, PM Chinh requested ministries, sectors, and localities to consider ensuring security and order as an important, urgent, regular, and long-term task and the responsibility of the entire political system and the entire people, in which the heads of Party committees and authorities bear the first, primary and comprehensive responsibility.

Stressing that in order to ensure the security and order of the region, it is crucial to make sure that people enjoy a wealthy life, the Government leader pointed to six major tasks, with development being the resources and inspiration for security-order protection, and security-order ensuring paving the way for socio-economic growth.

It is necessary to settle all issues related to housing and farming land while ensuring that no local household have to live in temporary and degraded houses, putting an end to illegal migration, creating livelihoods and jobs for ethnic minority people, not exchanging social welfare for mere economic development, and rolling out specific solutions to improve people's living conditions, he said.

The PM clarified that the political system must be pure and strong with a close bond with the people, serving the people and avoiding surprises in security-order right from the grassroots.

He asked regional localities to be highly determined to complete all the major tasks with drastic actions, while coping with latent issues right from their occurrence and from the grassroots, improving the efficiency of State management over security-order matters to build a people-based defense position, and strengthening international cooperation to combat criminals and reinforce security.

With the spirit of “the whole country supporting Central Highlands, the Central Highlands overcome difficulties to rise with the nation,” the PM said that he believes the region will make breakthroughs in socio-economic development while ensuring security-order in the coming time.

Vietnamplus