Hydropower plants increase power generation to back up coming floods

After the prolonged drought and a lack of water, hydropower plants are being increased the power generation via turbines, known as water discharge to back up for the rainy season and flooding.

The National Load Dispatch Center has just informed that as of the beginning of July, the Northern region officially enters the rainy season along with occurrence of floods and water levels at almost all of the hydropower reservoirs are sufficient to perform power generation.

In the upcoming time, the Northern region is about to enter its main flood season so the volume of the water flow to hydropower plants is expected to rise higher compared to the passing time. Therefore, the hydropower plants in the Northern region need to adjust the water levels to ensure power supply for the region and gradually reduce the water levels inside the reservoirs to receive flooding and prevent it as regulated.

Similarly, the Southern region is entering the rainy season so the power consumption in the Southern region not as high as in previous time and water levels at hydropower plants in the region has been well improved.

For this reason, during the main flood period, the coal-fired and gas-turbine power plants of the national power system need to adjust the capacity of power generation at a suitable level at the hydropower reservoirs. Besides, it is important to ensure compliance with regulations on electricity market operation.

However, in order to ensure the power supply safely in the upcoming time and well prepare for the abnormally hot weather development, the National Load Dispatch Center required the operation units of coal-fired and gas-turbine power plants to ensure the available engine units and fuel to meet the demand in case of prompt mobilization from the system.