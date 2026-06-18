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Measures to resolve tax debt-related exit suspension issues to be finalized

SGGPO

The Government Office has issued Document No. 5640/VPCP-KTTH conveying Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang’s directives on finalizing regulations governing the fulfillment of tax payment obligations in cases involving overseas travel.

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Passengers complete facial authentication procedures at an airport. (Photo: SGGP)

The document states that, after considering the Ministry of Finance’s proposal regarding exit suspensions for tax debts, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang directed the ministry to thoroughly review practical issues arising in the implementation process and to amend, supplement, and refine regulations on the fulfillment of tax obligations in cases involving overseas travel before promptly submitting them to the Government.

In addition, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the State Bank of Vietnam were tasked, within their respective functions and responsibilities, with considering the Ministry of Finance’s recommendations and proposals and adopting appropriate measures in direction, administration, and state management. Matters beyond their authority must be reported to the competent authorities promptly.

Earlier, citizens raised concerns about taxpayers being temporarily barred from leaving the country due to relatively small tax debts. According to the Tax Department, a review of tax administration data showed that most of the reported cases involved individuals who had ceased business operations at their registered addresses and failed to notify business registration and tax authorities in accordance with regulations.

In the coming time, the Tax Department will continue coordinating with the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to develop solutions for upgrading information technology systems, enabling exit suspensions to be lifted as quickly as possible and in real time immediately after taxpayers have fulfilled their obligations to the state budget.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

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tax debt-related exit suspension issues overseas travel. tax debts exit suspensions

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