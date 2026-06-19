HCMC leader visits central press agencies on Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day

On the morning of June 19, in celebration of the 101st anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2026), a delegation visited and congratulated several central press agencies based in the city.

The delegation visited the Southern Representative Office of the Government Portal, the Southern Standing Agency of the Communist Review, and the Standing Agency of Nhan Dan Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegation visits the Southern Representative Office of the Government Portal

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee was led by Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Accompanying the delegation were Deputy Head Tran Van Khuyen of the City Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, Chairman Nguyen Tan Phong of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, Deputy Director Nguyen Ngoc Hoi of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and Nguyen Cong Tam, Deputy Chief of the City Party Committee Office.

The delegation at the Southern Standing Agency of the Communist Review

During the visits, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong extended his congratulations to the staff, reporters, editors, and employees of these agencies. He acknowledged and highly commended their contributions to information dissemination and propaganda, as well as their partnership in the development of both Ho Chi Minh City and the nation.

Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong congratulates editors, reporters and staff of the Standing Agency of Nhan Dan Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day

He emphasized that central press agencies remain a core force on the ideological and cultural front. He praised their role in promptly reflecting socio-economic realities, spreading effective models and practices, and contributing to social consensus and the strengthening of public trust in the Party and the State.

Regarding key upcoming tasks, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong noted that Ho Chi Minh City is preparing for several important political and social events, most notably the 50th anniversary of the city’s official naming after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – July 2, 2026). The city is also focusing on launching various significant projects designed to create new development milestones and improve public services.

The Deputy Secretary announced that early this coming July, the newly consolidated Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio, and Television Agency will release its first issue, marking a new step in the city's effort to streamline its media system in accordance with national directives. He expressed his hope that press agencies would continue to collaborate by increasing coverage of the city’s development achievements, key projects, and activities commemorating major national holidays, while also promoting a spirit of innovation and development to inspire public enthusiasm.

Representatives from the press agencies thanked the Ho Chi Minh City leadership for their support, affirming their commitment to upholding the role of the revolutionary press, improving the quality of information, and continuing their partnership with the development of both the city and the country.

By Manh Thang - Translated by Anh Quan