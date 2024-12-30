Hue elevated to centrally-administered city, ushering in new development era

A momentous ceremony was held yesterday at Ngo Mon Square in Thua Thien Hue Province to formally announce the National Assembly's Resolution on the establishment of Hue as a centrally-administered city.

Fireworks display at the ceremony

In his speech at the ceremony, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man affirmed that the 15th National Assembly, during its 8th Session, overwhelmingly endorsed the resolution elevating Hue to centrally-administered city status. Consequently, from January 1, 2025, Hue will join Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong City, Da Nang City, and Can Tho City as the sixth centrally-run city in Vietnam.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man is delivering the NA’s Resolution about upgrading Hue into a a centrally-administered city



This milestone not only represents a source of immense pride and a long-held aspiration for generations of Hue’s leadership and populace but also heralds a new era of opportunity for a region steeped in history and culture, a land renowned for its exceptional individuals.

“The establishment of Hue as a centrally-administered city and the ensuing restructuring of its administrative divisions are not merely aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of state governance, streamlining the administrative apparatus, reducing personnel, and optimizing public expenditure. Critically, these measures are also designed to leverage the city’s inherent potential and advantages to catalyze socio-economic progress at the national, regional (particularly within the Central Key Economic Region), and local levels; improve the quality of life for officials, civil servants, and residents; bolster national defence; and maintain social order and security within the evolving context” NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man

The National Assembly Chairman urged Hue’s leadership to create concrete plans addressing the challenges of becoming a centrally-administered city. This includes adapting governance structures, managing increased urbanization, and ensuring more cohesive, specialized, and professional local government operations, particularly in urban planning, construction, land management, and social security.

Local residents are attending the ceremony



Key priorities identified include:

restructuring the local economy in conjunction with deepening the growth model;

prioritizing the development of high-value service sectors;

leveraging cultural heritage as a foundation for tourism development;

promoting industrial advancement through increased value addition, high-technology integration, and environmentally sustainable practices;

fostering high-tech, sustainable, and climate-resilient agriculture.

Mobilising investment for urban development, production infrastructure, and broader economic advancement is also paramount. Furthermore, administrative reform, improvement of the investment climate, and the development of e-government and smart city services must be accelerated. Continuous attention must also be devoted to socio-economic development in ethnic minority, mountainous, and disaster-prone areas.



Particular emphasis should also be placed on implementing innovative science and technology policies aligned with green development objectives, consistent with national strategies and programmes on environmental protection, green growth, and the adoption of clean technologies.

Hue’s leaders and citizens were urged to intensify their efforts to realize the city’s 2030 vision of becoming a leading Southeast Asian center for culture, tourism, and specialized healthcare, and a major national hub for science, technology, higher education, and high-quality training, as defined by Politburo Resolution 54 dated December 10, 2019.



Emphasis was placed on fostering consensus and collective action among residents and businesses, promoting shared responsibility and civic pride. Enhanced oversight of public asset management was also deemed crucial to prevent corruption and ensure regulatory compliance and cost-effectiveness.

Emphasis was also placed on effectively implementing Resolution No.18 of the 12th Party Central Committee regarding the continued reform and streamlining of the political system’s organizational structure to enhance its effectiveness and efficiency in order to successfully implementing the 13th National Party Congress Resolution, while ensuring thorough preparations for the upcoming Party Congresses at all levels within Hue, leading up to the 14th National Party Congress and the elections for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure.



NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man called upon the Government, ministries, central agencies to provide continued support and facilitate Hue City’s efforts in resolving challenges, particularly in refining legal frameworks and implementing legislation to promote socio-economic development, ensure national defence and security, reduce regional disparities within the city, and foster enhanced collaboration with other provinces and cities to generate greater developmental momentum.



The ceremony also featured various cultural performances celebrating Hue's new status.

