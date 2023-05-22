Hoi The Trung Hieu recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage

Hoi The Trung Hieu (a Festival of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Country) at Dong Co Temple in Hanoi has been recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage.

The announcement was released at a ceremony marking the 995th anniversary of the festival that was held in the capital city on May 21 with the participation of Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia.

Dong Co Temple was built about 995 years ago in Hanoi during the dynasty of King Ly Thai Tong. The temple is the place of worship for Trong Dong (Bronze drum) dating back about 2,000 - 2,300 years ago in the Dong Son civilization, with the goal of providing patriotic education to ancient military generals, mandarins, troops, and people and highlighting the strength of national solidarity.

The Festival of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Country is usually organized on the fourth day of the fourth month of the lunar calendar in the Nam Village, Buoi Ward of Tay Ho District featuring traditional art performances of Xam singing, Cheo (Vietnamese traditional opera), drum dance, and dragon parade.